IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's GT vs CSK match 

In a rematch of last year's IPL final, Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday, May 10. This fixture adds extra spice as the two teams look to be in contrasting form.

GT currently languish at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 11 games. Their batting, heavily reliant on Shubman Gill and David Miller, hasn't quite fired consistently, while their bowling has lacked penetration at times.

CSK, on the other hand, are in a much better position. They sit comfortably in fourth place with a strong chance of making the playoffs. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube have been amongst the leading run-scorers in the tournament. They, however, will be without three of their main pacers in Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman.

As both teams gear up for what could be an exciting affair, let us take a look at three important landmarks that could be reached in the GT vs. CSK clash.

#3 Shivam Dube needs 1 six to complete 100 IPL sixes

Shivam Dube could hit his 100th IPL six vs GT

An out-and-out demolisher, Shivam Dube has reinvented himself as a dangerous player for the opposition. His power-hitting abilities has seen him smack the most number of sixes (61) since IPL 2023.

In fact, the southpaw has hammered a total of 99 sixes in his IPL career so far and is just one more hit shy of completing 100 sixes in the IPL. Out of the 99 sixes he has hit, Dube has smashed 77 in the colors of CSK in only 36 matches, which averages nearly 2.14 sixes every innings.

#2 Rashid Khan could complete 150 IPL wickets

One of the highest wicket-takers in T20 history, Rashid Khan would be looking for a personal landmark as well. He has been a vital cog in Gujarat Titans' bowling attack ever since their inception, and his ability to bamboozle batters with his guile and variations will be key to their success tonight as well.

The Afghan leg-spinner is just three wickets away from becoming only the seventh spinner in IPL history to reach the coveted mark of 150 wickets. In the 120 IPL games he has played, the Afghan skipper has bagged 147 wickets at an immaculate economy rate of 6.80.

#1 MS Dhoni could complete 250 IPL sixes

MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings

All eyes will be on MS Dhoni once again as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has been in red-hot form this IPL season. While he got a rare duck in the previous game, Dhoni has defied expectations this season, showcasing an aggressive batting style that belies his 42 years.

Currently, Dhoni boasts the highest strike rate in the league (among Indians) at a staggering 224.49. He has accumulated 110 runs in just 49 balls faced, a testament to his power-hitting prowess.

Furthermore, Dhoni is on the verge of another IPL milestone. With nine sixes smashed this season, his career tally has climbed up to 248. Just two more big hits will see him join an elite club of only five players in IPL history to have smashed a staggering 250 sixes or more.

