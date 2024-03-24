IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's GT vs MI clash 

One of the most anticipated games will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 4 of the ongoing IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 24.

The all-cash trade deal between the two teams sent shockwaves through the IPL landscape as Hardik Pandya returned to MI after leading GT to a title in 2022 and a final appearance in 2023.

Pandya's commaradrie with Rohit Sharma will also be under scrutiny as well as the change in captaincy for MI didn't receive well enough by a section of fans.

Regardless, Hardik Pandya's arrival has made Mumbai look even stronger. They boast a formidable batting attack and added in some smart buys to fire up their bowling arsenal as well.

Gujarat, Titans meanwhile, will be led by Shubman Gill, who will make his captaincy debut in the IPL. Gill will have a tough task at hand and would be under pressure to make a winning start to GT's campaign in front of the home crowd.

As both teams gears up for an exciting battle, here are three important milestones that could be reached in tonight's GT vs MI clash.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah can become the first Indian to take 150 wickets for MI

Jasprit Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker for MI

A lot would be dependent on Jasprit Bumrah, who will enter IPL 2024 on the back of a superb Test series against England.

The 30-year-old is also on the cusp of IPL history, with the potential to become the first Indian bowler to reach 150 wickets for the iconic Mumbai Indians franchise.

Currently at 148 wickets, just two scalps away from the landmark, Bumrah has the opportunity to etch his name even deeper into MI's rich history.

Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker for MI after Lasith Malinga, who bagged 195 wickets just 137 innings. The Sri Lankan pacer spearheaded the MI bowling attack for over a decade from 2009.

#2 Rashid Khan could become the highest wicket-taker for GT

Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket for GT

Arguably the biggest match-winner in GT's squad, Rashid Khan has a golden opportunity to become the highest wicket-taker for the IPL 2022 champions.

He has been a vital cog for the side since it's inception two years ago and has taken a total of 46 wickets at a strike rate of 17.06. He is the second-highest wicket-taker of the franchise, and require just three more scalps to go on top of the list.

Mohammed Shami's 48 wickets are the most by any player for Gujarat. With Shami being ruled out of IPL 2024, Rashid might overtake the Indian pacer anytime soon.

#1 Rohit Sharma can become the first Indian to hit 1500 boundaries (4s + 6s) in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma acknowledging his half-century for MI

An out-and-out demolisher up top, Rohit Sharma can create history on Sunday. The former MI skipper, who is known for dealing in fours and sixes, is on the verge of becoming the first-ever Indian to complete 1,500 boundaries (fours + sixes) in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit has hammered his 11,156 T20 runs with the help of 1000 fours and 487 sixes, and is just 13 boundaries shy from achieving the laudable feat. There have been only five batters to smash more than 1500 boundaries in T20 cricket history.