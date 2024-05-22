IPL 2024: 3 records that can be broken in the Eliminator clash between RR and RCB

The stage is set for a high-stakes clash in the IPL 2024 Eliminator as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Narendra Modi Stadium will be buzzing on match day (Wednesday), with both teams carrying contrasting forms into the crucial encounter.

Rajasthan, despite a strong start to the season, have slumped recently, failing to win their last five matches. The absence of their star opener Jos Buttler (returned for international duty) has been a major blow to their batting line-up. The pressure will be on in-form batters like Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.

On the other hand, RCB are on a roll, having bagged six consecutive victories. Virat Kohli, rejuvenated and in top form, is leading their batting charge. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal, has been equally impressive lately.

Going by the current form, RCB might feel extra confident. However, cricket is a game of uncertainties, and RR will be desperate to turn the tide. Their bowling attack, featuring the experienced Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, has the potential to cause problems.

In this Eliminator, the team that handles pressure better and executes its skills flawlessly will emerge victorious and keep its IPL 2024 dream alive.

On that note, here are three records that might be broken in tonight's RR vs RCB affair.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the first player with 8000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli, the talisman of RCB, finds himself on the cusp of a historic feat. The IPL Orange Cap holder is on a spree, having amassed a whopping 708 runs at a mind-blowing average and strike rate of 64.36 and 155.6, respectively.

Tonight, not only are RCB fighting to keep their IPL dream alive, but Kohli also has a personal milestone within reach. He needs 29 runs to become the first player to reach the 8,000-run mark in the league. The former RCB captain has scored 7,971 runs in the IPL so far.

This achievement would further solidify his position as an undisputed legend of the tournament. Kohli's red-hot form makes him a strong favorite to achieve the milestone. If he can get past this mark, it will be another record broken in a season where he has already reclaimed his batting dominance.

No other batter has touched even the 7000-run mark as of yet.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal could be RR's highest wicket-taker ever

Yuzvendra Chahal, a name synonymous with sharp leg-spin and bamboozling googlies, has been a constant threat to batsmen in the IPL for over a decade.

Since joining the Rajasthan Royals in 2022, Chahal has become their primary weapon in the bowling attack. Despite playing just 44 matches for the franchise, his impact has been undeniable. In the short span, he's already claimed a staggering 65 wickets, placing him joint-second (with Siddharth Trivedi) on the list of highest wicket-takers for the Royals. Shane Watson, with 67 wickets, sits at the top.

Chahal is on the cusp of history for the RR. With just one more wicket, he will surpass Siddharth Trivedi's record of 65 scalps. If he can maintain his current form, there's a good chance he could even equal the legendary Shane Watson's tally of 67 wickets for RR.

This would be a remarkable achievement for Chahal, solidifying his place as a true bowling hero for the Royals.

#3 Virat Kohli could become the Indian to be dismissed most times by a pacer

Despite dominating world-class bowlers all around the globe for over a decade, Virat Kohli could achieve an unwanted record against RR's Sandeep Sharma.

The right-arm pacer has dismissed Kohli seven times in 17 T20 innings. This is the most number of times any bowler has gotten the better of the former Indian captain in the shortest format of the game.

If Sandeep manages to dismiss Kohli once again today, he will become the pacer to dismiss an Indian batter the most number of times in T20 history. Currently, MS Dhoni is joined by Kohli on the list with seven dismissals against Zaheer Khan during his career.

