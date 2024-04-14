IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that could be reached in the mega MI vs CSK clash 

Two heavyweights, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), are set to battle in a high-octane clash. The much-awaited encounter will be Match 29 of IPL 2024 and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

Both teams will be looking to consolidate their positions in the points table. MI, after a shaky start to the season, have found some winning momentum with back-to-back victories against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Currently sitting at No. 7, they will be eager to climb up the table.

CSK, the defending champions, are also coming off a win against Kolkata Knight Riders and will be aiming to build a winning streak. The Men in Yellow, however, have been winless in both of their away matches thus far. It will be interesting how they fare against their arch-rivals.

Every IPL game offers both teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered ahead of this game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's MI vs. CSK fixture.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav could complete 300 T20 sixes

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledging his fifty to the crowd

After a duck on his return, Suryakumar Yadav got his usual touch back as the MI star batter clubbed a phenomenal 19-ball 52 against RCB. Striking at an insane rate of over 273, he hammered four sixes during his innings.

This took his overall six-hitting tally in the shortest format of the game to 298. Suryakumar is now only two more sixes away from completing 300 maximums in the format he loves dominating.

If the flamboyant batter manages to hit those two sixes against CSK, he could join the likes of Rohit Sharma (497), Virat Kohli (383), MS Dhoni (328) and Suresh Raina (325) on the list.

#2 Rohit Sharma could become the highest run-getter in MI vs CSK matches

Rohit Sharma playing a lofted stroke vs DC

Although he has not racked up any half-centuries so far, Rohit Sharma has looked in superb touch in IPL 2024. In five outings, he has made 156 runs at a strike rate of 167.74.

The MI opener also sits at the cusp of history. With just five runs separating him from the top spot, Rohit has a golden opportunity to become the batter with the most runs in matches between these two IPL powerhouses.

Currently, Suresh Raina's 736 runs are the most in MI vs. CSK clashes. However, Rohit is just behind Raina on the list as the former MI skipper has mustered 732 runs at an average of 28.15 and a strike rate of above 128.

Apart from this, Rohit is also just three sixes away from becoming the first Indian to complete 500 maximums in T20 cricket history.

#1 MS Dhoni is on the verge of entering the 5000-run club for CSK ahead of his 250th game

MS Dhoni's fans will turn up in large number at the Wankhede Stadium

Despite batting three times so far in IPL 2024, MS Dhoni is yet to be dismissed. Although he has scored just 39 runs, the former CSK skipper has struck at a rate of 185.17, rolling back the clock to entertain fans.

The CSK legend is on the verge of creating history against Mumbai. Dhoni, who has featured across 249 matches for CSK, has notched up as many as 4,996 runs at an average of 39.03.

Dhoni is only four runs away from reaching 5,000 runs for the franchise and thus becoming only the second-ever to do so.

Dhoni is the second-leading run-scorer for CSK after Suresh Raina, who hammered 5,529 runs in 200 T20 matches during his playing days.

Apart from this, the matchup against MI on Sunday will also be Dhoni's 250th match for CSK. He will become only the second person after Virat Kohli (RCB) to play 250 games for a single franchise.