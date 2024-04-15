IPL 2024: 5 records that were broken in CSK's clinical 20-run win vs MI 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in a thrilling encounter on Sunday, April 14, at the Wankhede Stadium. This win marked CSK's first victory away from home this IPL 2024 season.

After being put to bat first, CSK posted a competitive total of 206 runs on the board. While Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock, scoring 69 runs, Shivam Dube continued his stellar form and smoked 66* off 38. However, it was MS Dhoni's 20*(4) that truly stole the show.

In reply, Mumbai started confidently with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan putting on a 70-run opening partnership. However, the CSK bowlers applied the brakes in the middle overs, with Maheesh Pathirana taking wickets at regular intervals.

Rohit, on the other side, did his best and in fact got a superb hundred. However, CSK bowlers still managed to restrict MI to 186/6, thus winning the game by 20 runs.

On that note, here are five significant records that were broken in the MI vs. CSK clash.

#5 Worst economy rate by a captain in an IPL innings

Hardik Pandya celebrating a wicket with his teammates

Hardik Pandya was at the receiving end of an utter carnage by MS Dhoni, who smoked him for three consecutive sixes in the last over. Earlier in the innings, even Shivam Dube smashed Pandya for three fours in an over.

While Pandya took two wickets on Sunday, he leaked 43 runs at an economy rate of 14.3. Unfortunately for him, Pandya's economy is now the worst by a captain in an IPL innings, where he has bowled at least three overs.

Pandya's economy rate of 14.3 is worse than Shane Warne's 14.00 for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2010.

#4 Second-oldest Indian to score an IPL century

The board signalling the completion of Rohit Sharma's 100

After a long wait of 12 years, Rohit Sharma finally got his much-awaited IPL hundred for the Mumbai Indians. Unfortunately, his special knock went in vain as he failed to take MI over the finish line.

However, Rohit has now become the second-oldest Indian to hammer a hundred in IPL history. Being 36 years and 350 days old, Rohit has surpassed Virender Sehwag on the list. Sehwag was 35 years and 222 days old when he hit his last IPL hundred against CSK.

However, the oldest Indian remains Sachin Tendulkar, who was 37 years and 356 days old when he smashed his only IPL ton against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011.

Apart from this, Rohit has now also become the first MI player to record multiple IPL centuries for the franchise.

#3 Fastest 2000 runs in IPL history by an Indian

Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledging his fifty

After a string of low scores, Ruturaj Gaikwad has now scored two back-to-back fifties for CSK. He has looked in great touch and he smashed five sixes and as many boundaries during his knock against MI.

En route to his stay, Gaikwad also surpassed the 2000-run mark in his IPL career. After 58 matches, the CSK skipper has mustered 2,021 runs at an average of just under 40 and at a strike rate of 134.91.

Interestingly, Gaikwad has now become the fastest Indian player to complete 2,000 IPL runs. He has surpassed KL Rahul on the list, who got to this landmark in 60 innings. Meanwhile, it was Gaikwad's 57th IPL innings on Sunday.

#2 MS Dhoni completes 5000 runs for CSK

MS Dhoni has been phenomenal with his cameos so far in IPL 2024

MS Dhoni rolled back the clock once again and entertained the Wankhede Stadium crowd with his blistkrieg of 20* in four deliveries. Dhoni, who was at 4,996 runs prior to the IPL's 'El classico', completed his 5,000 T20 runs for the Chennai Super Kings.

He is now only the second individual ever after Suresh Raina (5,529 runs) to achieve the massive landmark for the five-time champions.

Notably, it was also Dhoni's 250th match for the Super Kings. After 250 memorable games, Dhoni has hit 5,016 runs at an average of just below 40.

#1 Rohit is now the first Indian to complete 500 T20 sixes

Rohit Sharma putting his bat up after his fifty

Rohit Sharma played some delightful strokes during his superb hundred on Sunday. He, however, registered a groundbreaking feat during the game as well. Prior to the high-octane fixture, Rohit needed just three sixes to become the first Indian batter to smash 500 sixes in T20 cricket.

En route to his entertaining innings, Rohit clubbed 11 fours and five sixes and put some real pressure on the CSK bowlers.

With his third six, that came off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling, Rohit became only the first Indian to complete 500 T20 sixes. Throughout his illustrious T20 career, Rohit has amassed a phenomenal 11,417 runs, a tally that includes 1028 fours and 502 lusty maximums. Overall, he is only the fifth individual to hit 500 sixes.