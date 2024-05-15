IPL 2024 playoffs: Qualification scenarios after match 64 

Delhi Capitals (DC) hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 19 runs in match number 64 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14. Sent into bat, DC posted 208-4 on the board as Abishek Porel hammered 58 off 33, while Tristan Stubbs returned unbeaten on 57 off only 25 balls.

In the chase, LSG were held to 189-9 in their 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran slammed 61 off 27 and Arshad Khan 58* off 23. However, Ishant Sharma starred with 3-34 for Delhi Capitals, while five over bowlers chipped in with one wicket each.

Delhi's triumph on Tuesday also meant that Rajasthan Royals (RR) became the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. While Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have been eliminated, we look at the qualification scenarios for five teams battling it out for the remaining two playoff spots.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points from 12 games)

Sunrisers Hyderabad are comfortably placed at the moment. They have 14 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.406. One win would be enough for them to book a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the only other side that can now reach 16 points.

If they win both their remaining league matches, SRH would finish on 18 points. If RR lost both their remaining matches, then Hyderabad can surpass them and end in the top two. In case, both SRH and RR finish on 18 points each, the run rate would determine the second-placed side.

If they lose both their matches and get stuck on 14 points then the run rate would come into play. If CSK beat RCB, then Hyderabad should be safe as Bengaluru would finish on 12 points, while DC (14 points) cannot surpass SRH's net run rate. However, if RCB beat CSK, it would be a three-way tie between Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The run rate would then decide which teams go through to the next round.

Chennai Super Kings (14 points from 13 games)

Chennai Super Kings can confirm their place in the IPL 2024 playoffs if they beat RCB in their last league match. They can even finish in the top two if RR lose both their remaining games and SRH win one of their two games. That way all three sides will be on 16 points and the team with the better net run rate will finish second in the points table.

In the event of SRH clinching the third playoffs berth, CSK can go through as the fourth team even if they lose to RCB, provided they have a better net run rate than Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points from 13 games)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru can reach the IPL 2024 playoffs if SRH lose both their matches and RCB beat CSK in their last league game. While both Hyderabad and Bengaluru would finish on 14 points, SRH's run rate would be below that of RCB if they lose both their matches and Faf du Plessis and co. beat CSK.

On the other hand, if SRH win one match and touch 16 points then RCB would not only need to beat CSK but also surpass their net run rate to book a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Assuming RCB score 200 batting first, they will need to beat CSK by 18 or more runs. If RCB are set a target of 201, they'll have to chase it down with two overs to spare.

Delhi Capitals (14 points from 14 games)

Despite beating LSG in their last league game, DC are all but out of IPL 2024. For them to qualify for the playoffs, CSK will need to beat RCB, SRH will need to lose both their remaining games by huge margins, while LSG would need to lose to MI. However, even if SRH lose their remaining matches, they are likely to finish with a better net run rate that DC.

In case, DC, LSG and SRH finish on 14 points (and RCB on 12), Hyderabad again have the net run rate advantage. Delhi's net run rate is currently at -0.377, Lucknow's is -0.787, while Hyderabad have a healthy run rate of +0.406.

Lucknow Super Giants (13 points from 12 games)

Following their loss to DC, LSG have all but knocked out of the IPL 2024 playoffs race. For them to qualify, Lucknow need to beat Mumbai, CSK must get the better of RCB, while SRH must lose their two matches by huge margins.

In the above scenario, LSG, SRH and DC will be on 14 points each. However, with a net run rate of -0.787, Lucknow would need something closer to miracle to surpass Hyderabad's +0.406.

