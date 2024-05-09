IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's PBKS vs RCB match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will go up against each other in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Both teams lie in the second half of the points table and are on the brink of elimination. They need to win every game from hereon to give themselves a chance to finish in the top four and make it through to the playoffs.

The two had met earlier this year when RCB defeated Punjab by four wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The hosts successfully chased down 177 runs thanks to a match-winning 77 from Virat Kohli. Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with a quickfire cameo of 10-ball unbeaten 28.

A cracking contest beckons fans in Dharamsala tonight with good competition between the bat and the ball. There will be some swing on offer and batters will have to get their eyes in before unleashing the shots.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's PBKS vs RCB match.

#1 Virat Kohli - RCB

While there has been a lot of noise surrounding his scoring rate, nothing seems to bother his game right now. Virat Kohli has been in breathtaking form since the start of IPL 2024 albeit his side has had poor results in the league.

Kohli is currently the highest scorer in the tournament with 542 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of almost 150, including one hundred and four half-centuries.

The ace batter will hope to play another match-winning knock for Bengaluru and extend his lead at the top of the batting charts.

#2 Jonny Bairstow - PBKS

After an underwhelming start to his IPL 2024 campaign, PBKS wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow finally found his mojo in the last few games. He scored a fine hundred against the Kolkata Knight Riders and followed it up with a 46-run knock against the Chennai Super Kings.

With Punjab in a do-or-die situation, Bairstow will have to fire on all cylinders if they have to overcome an in-form RCB side. The English cricketer has aggregated 257 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 163.69.

#3 Faf du Plessis - RCB

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper has blown hot and cold throughout the season. He has struggled to get going with the bat, which has hurt the team badly this year.

However, Faf du Plessis looked to have found the mojo, as evidenced by his 23-ball 67 against the Gujarat Titans in the last game. Du Plessis will look to continue the momentum as Bengaluru look to keep their campaign alive.

