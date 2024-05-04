IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs GT match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 52nd IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

The two teams have faced each other four times previously in the IPL, with each side winning twice. The last meeting between them was a few days ago when RCB thrashed last year's finalists by nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Royal Challengers chased down 201 runs with four overs to spare, riding on Will Jacks' 41-ball hundred. He reached from 50 to 100 off just 10 balls, the fewest by anyone from 50 to 100 in IPL.

Another high-scoring contest is on the cards at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs GT match.

#1 Virat Kohli - RCB

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has been in breathtaking form this season. He is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 500 runs at an average of 71.43, including one century and four fifties. Kohli is currently nine runs behind top-placed Ruturaj Gaikdwad.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs in the last game against GT. Given his form, expect the superstar to play another excellent knock on Saturday night.

#2 Sai Sudharsan - GT

The left-handed batter has been Gujarat's best batter this season. With Shubman Gill struggling for consistency, Sai Sudharsan has stepped up to the task to great effect.

Sudharsan is currently the third-highest scorer in the tournament with 418 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.44 and a strike rate of 135.71. He played a fine 49-ball 84-run knock in the last outing against Bengaluru and will look to play another blinder tonight.

#3 Will Jacks - RCB

While Will Jacks has struggled for consistency in IPL 2024, it would be unfair to keep him out of the list. The right-handed batter smacked a 41-ball hundred in the last game against the Titans; he reached 51 to 100 in just 10 deliveries.

Batting at No. 3, Jacks has fired all cylinders in a bit to accumulate quick runs. With Chinnaswamy a paradise for batters, Jacks will likely continue his stellar form tonight.

