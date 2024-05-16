IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs GT match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will play host to the contest on Thursday, May 16.

The two teams are at the opposite end of the spectrum. SRH are third in the standings and fighting for a playoff berth, while GT have been eliminated from the competition. They are placed eighth in the points table with five wins from 13 matches.

The two teams met earlier this season where the last year's finalists triumphed, beating the SunRisers by seven wickets. Overall, these two teams have met four times, with GT winning thrice.

Another blockbuster game is on the cards when these two sides lock horns tonight. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs GT match.

#1 Abhishek Sharma - SRH

The young left-handed opener has been a force to be reckoned with in this year's cash-rich league. He, along with Travis Head, has been a nightmare for bowlers, hitting them for fun.

Abhishek Sharma has aggregated 401 runs in 11 matches this season at a strike rate of 205.64. He has struck 35 sixes, which is the most by a batter so far this year. The southpaw will hope to continue the good work tonight and help his side confirm the playoff berth.

#2 Sai Sudharsan - GT

The young left-handed batter, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has been GT's highest run-scorer this year. Known for his consistency, Sai Sudharsan has accumulated 527 runs in 12 matches at an average of 47.91, including a century and two fifties.

Sudharsan will look to cap off his campaign on a high tonight. The southpaw will hope to play a big knock and help the Titans finish on a winning note and spoil Hyderabad's party.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen - SRH

After a scintillating start to the IPL 2024 campaign, Heinrich Klaasen has witnessed a dip in form in the last few matches. The South African wicketkeeper-batter will be keen to hit the straps tonight, with the playoffs approaching thick and fast.

Klaasen is well-known to these conditions and will look to fire from the very first ball to stamp his authority over the Gujarat Titans bowlers.