IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's LSG vs DC match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 40 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. LSG have won five of their eight matches, while DC have 10 points from seven games. When the teams met in the first half of IPL 2025, DC registered a one-wicket win in a thrilling clash.

Lucknow have been in impressive form, with four wins in their last five matches. They beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs in their previous match in Jaipur. Batting first, LSG scored 180-5 as Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni hit fifties, while Abdul Samad played a fine cameo. With the ball, Avesh Khan (3-37) came up with a terrific spell to stall RR's chase.

Delhi went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their previous clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, DC put up 208-3 on the board, with handy contributions from several batters. GT, however, chased down the total in a comprehensive fashion as Jos Buttler slammed 97* off 54.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers, LSG and DC have clashed six times, with both teams winning three games each. A number of significant milestones could be achieved by players from both sides in the IPL 2025 match on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Take a look.

#1 KL Rahul needs 51 runs for major IPL landmark

DC batter KL Rahul missed the clash against his old franchise, LSG, in the first half of IPL 2025 due to the birth of his first child. He will be keen to make a statement when Delhi face Lucknow in an away game on Tuesday. In six innings so far, Rahul has scored 266 runs at an average of 53.20 and a strike rate of 158.33.

The 33-year-old needs 51 runs to complete 5,000 runs in his IPL career. In 138 matches (129 innings) so far, he has notched up 4,949 runs at an average of 45.82 and a strike rate of 135.70, with four tons and 39 half-centuries. Apart from DC and LSG, Rahul has also represented Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

#2 LSG opener Mitchell Marsh needs 36 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs

LSG batter Mitchell Marsh has been in impressive form in IPL 2025. In seven innings, he has scored 299 runs at an average of 42.71 and a strike rate of 167.97, with four half-centuries to his credit. The 33-year-old needs 36 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs. In 43 innings, he has scored 964 runs at an average of 23.51 and a strike rate of 137.91, with seven half-centuries.

#3 DC skipper Axar Patel is 2 sixes away from 150 sixes in his T20 career

Delhi skipper Axar Patel has scored 140 runs in six innings in IPL 2025, averaging 23.33 at a strike rate of 159.09. His stats include 14 fours and six sixes. The left-handed batter needs two sixes to complete 150 sixes in his T20 career. In 281 matches (204 innings), Axar has hit 148 sixes and 228 fours.

#4 Kuldeep Yadav 1 scalp for major IPL landmark

DC's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in excellent rhythm with the ball in IPL 2025. In seven innings, he has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 14.58 and an impressive economy rate of 6.25.

Kuldeep needs one wicket to complete 100 IPL scalps. In 91 matches, he has claimed 99 wickets at an average of 25.88 and an economy rate of 8.03, with a best of 4-14.

#5 Aiden Markram needs four fours to complete 400 fours in his T20 career

LSG opener Aiden Markram has been among the star performers for the franchise in IPL 2025. In eight innings, he has contributed 274 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 149.72, with three fifties. Markram is four boundaries away from completing 400 fours in his T20 career. In 180 innings, the right-handed batter has struck 396 fours and 160 sixes.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More