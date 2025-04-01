IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today’s LSG vs PBKS match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 13 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1. LSG lost their first match to Delhi Capitals (DC) by one wicket before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets. PBKS have played one game in which they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs.

Ad

Lucknow bowled first against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and restricted the opposition to 190-9 as Shardul Thakur picked up 4-34. In the chase, LSG cruised to victory in 16.1 overs. Nicholas Pooran clobbered 70 off 26 balls and Mitchell Marsh 52 off 31 deliveries.

Punjab began their IPL 2025 campaign with an imposing batting effort against Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten 97 off 42 balls, while Shashank Singh blasted 44* off just 16 deliveries. Batting first, Punjab put up 243-5 on the board and then held Gujarat to 232-5.

Ad

Trending

A number of significant milestones could be achieved in today's LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Take a look.

#1 LSG skipper Rishabh Pant 4 boundaries away from completing 300 fours in IPL

LSG captain and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant needs to hit four fours to complete 300 fours in the IPL. In 113 matches (112 innings) in the T20 league so far, Pant has smashed 296 fours and 155 sixes. The 27-year-old was dismissed for a duck in his debut match for LSG against DC. In Lucknow's second match against Hyderabad, he made a run-a-ball 15, with the aid of one six.

Ad

#2 PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer on the verge of completing 50 catches in IPL

Apart from being a highly talented batter, PBKS captain Shreyas is also a sharp fielder, who has taken some excellent catches, especially in the outfield. Shreyas needs to take one catch to complete 50 catches in the IPL.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 117 matches in the T20 league, he has taken 49 catches. The 30-year-old is also five catches away from completing 100 catches in T20 cricket. He has taken 95 in 224 matches.

#3 Marcus Stoinis is 52 runs away from 6,500 runs in T20

LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis needs to score 52 runs to complete 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. The versatile Australian cricketer has played 308 T20 matches in which he has scored 6,448 runs at an average of 29.99 and a strike rate of 137.27, with two hundreds and 34 fifties. Of his T20 runs, 1,886 runs have come in the IPL from 97 matches at an average of 28.14 and a strike rate of 141.91.

Ad

#4 Shashank Singh needs 33 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL

PBKS finisher Shashank was one of the few positives for the franchise last season even as Punjab failed to qualify for the playoffs. He smashed 354 runs in 14 innings at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shashank kicked off IPL 2025 with a blazing knock. He is 33 runs away from reaching 500 IPL runs. In 25 matches, he has 467 runs at an average of 38.91 and a strike rate of 167.98.

#5 David Miller 36 runs away from 3,000 IPL runs

Seasoned South African batter David Miller, who is representing LSG in IPL 2025, is also nearing an impressive milestone. The 35-year-old, who has played two unbeaten cameos so far, is 36 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in the IPL. Miller has notched up 2,964 runs in the T20 league, averaging 36.59 at a strike rate of 139.41, with the aid of one hundred and 13 half-centuries.

Ad

Other milestones that could be achieved in the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Nicholas Pooran is 86 runs away from completing 2,000 IPL runs.

Shardul Thakur needs 5 wickets to reach 200 T20 wickets.

Aiden Markram needs 79 runs to complete 5,000 T20 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback