IPL 2025: 5 milestones that were reached during GT's commanding 7-wicket win over DC in Match 35 ft. Jos Buttler

The Gujarat Titans (GT) produced a comprehensive performance to outshine table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets. On Saturday, April 19, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Batting first, Abishek Porel gave DC a breezy start with a nine-ball 18-run knock before KL Rahul (28 off 14) produced a small carnage to keep the momentum going. Axar Patel (39), Tristan Stubbs (21) and Ashutosh Sharma (37) accumulated some quick runs to help the Capitals post 203.

In reply, Jos Buttler (97* off 54) and Sherfane Rutherford (43) played significant knocks to help GT crawl over the line with four balls to spare. With the win, the Titans have now leapfrogged Delhi to the top of the points table with five wins from seven matches.

The high-scoring contest saw multiple milestones tumble in Ahmedabad in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. On that note, we look at five milestones that were reached in tonight's game.

#1 KL Rahul becomes the fastest Indian to hit 200 sixes in IPL

The DC wicketkeeper-batter played a brisk knock of 28 runs in just 14 balls at a strike rate of 200. In the process, he smashed four boundaries and one six. With that, KL Rahul got to 200 sixes in the IPL.

Rahul became the fastest Indian batter to score 200 sixes in the IPL, achieving the feat in 125 innings. Overall, he is the third-fastest to reach the landmark behind Chris Gayle (69 innings) and Andre Russell (97 innings).

#2 Mohammed Siraj concedes most runs in the first over by a Gujarat Titans bowler in IPL

The GT pacer had a horrendous start to his spell against DC, conceding 16 runs in the first over. Abishek Porel smashed the senior Indian pacer for a six and two boundaries in that over, while Siraj bowled two wides. This was the most runs a Gujarat Titans bowler had conceded in the first over of an IPL match.

#3 Jos Buttler has the second-most 90+ scores in the IPL

The GT wicketkeeper-batter played another match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 97 off 54 deliveries. Jos Buttler struck at a rate of 179.63, hitting 11 boundaries and four towering sixes.

This is Buttler's 11th 90+ score in the IPL, which is the second-most by a batter in the cash-rich league. Ace Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli occupies the top spot with 13 90+ scores.

#4 GT chased down 200+ target for the 1st time in the IPL

The Titans have been part of the IPL since the 2022 season. In the three seasons so far, they have already won the title once and finished as runner-up on one occasion.

But in their storied history, GT have chased down 200+ runs only once, which came tonight. Shubman Gill and company successfully chased down 204 runs with four balls to spare against Delhi. This is the first time they have managed to gun down a 200+ run target.

#5 DC fail to defend 200+ run for the 1st time in IPL

The Delhi batters produced a scintillating effort to post 203 runs in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. However, the DC bowlers failed to back up the good work done by the batters.

The bowlers were taken to the cleaners as GT chased down the total in 19.2 overs. As a result, this is the first time in IPL history, Delhi have failed to defend a 200+ target.

