IPL 2025: 5 records broken during CSK’s 5-wicket comeback win over LSG in Match 30

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bounced back to winning ways by defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 30th match of the ongoing IPL 2025. The action took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14.
After losing five games in a row, CSK finally broke the jinx and won their second match of the season by five wickets. Some brilliant bowling efforts, including a spell of 4-0-13-0 by Noor Ahmad, helped CSK restrict LSG to 166/7 in the first innings.
CSK’s start to the chase was brilliant as the team put on their finest powerplay performance so far this season, with a new opening pair taking charge for the Men in Yellow. After the 52-run opening stand came to an end, CSK’s innings slowed down drastically as LSG took the upper hand.
While it looked like the game had slipped away from CSK’s hands, Shivam Dube (43* off 37) and MS Dhoni joined hands to stitch an unbeaten 57-run partnership off just 28 deliveries, with the latter scoring 26* runs off 11 deliveries.
On that note, let’s look at the records broken during the contest:
#5 MS Dhoni becomes the oldest captain to receive the Player of the Match award
CSK skipper MS Dhoni received the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 11-ball 26-run knock that eventually helped the team clinch a victory against the Rishabh Pant-led side. With that, Dhoni became the oldest captain, aged 43, to receive this award in IPL. The last time Dhoni won a POTM award was back in 2019.
The 43-year-old said that he was shocked to hear his name being called out for the award. He believes that Noor Ahmad bowled brilliantly and deserved the recognition.
"Even today I'm wondering why I'm getting the award. Noor bowled so well," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.
#4 Jadeja-Dhoni now have the joint-most stumpings for a bowler-keeper combination in IPL
MS Dhoni stumped Ayush Badoni off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling, making it the ninth instance of him stumping a player off the all-rounder’s bowling in IPL. The bowler-keeper duo of Amit Mishra-Dinesh Karthik and Pragyan Ojha-Adam Gilchrist also have nine alongside Dhoni-Jadeja.
Dhoni makes it to the list again as he has eight stumpings off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling, the second-most in IPL.
#3 Shaik Rasheed becomes the youngest player to open an innings for CSK in IPL
After five defeats in a row, CSK changed their opening combination for the third time in seven games. Youngster Shaik Rasheed replaced Devon Conway at the top of the order and opened the innings alongside Rachin Ravindra.
At 20 years and 202 days, he became the youngest player ever to open an innings for the Men in Yellow in the tournament’s history. Before Rasheed, Sam Curran was the youngest when he opened the innings for CSK, aged 22 years and 132 days in IPL 2020 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
#2 MS Dhoni becomes first player to effect 25 run-outs in IPL
MS Dhoni’s unique way of running Abdul Samad out caught everyone’s attention, as the final over saw three wickets falling, with this being the first. The wicketkeeper-batter stands atop the list of run-outs affected by players in IPL.
While Dhoni had already been leading the charts with 24 run-outs to his name before the game against LSG, he took the number to 25, becoming the first player to reach that number. Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli take the second and third spots, respectively, with 23 and 22 run-outs affected.
#1 MS Dhoni completed his 200th dismissal as a wicketkeeper in IPL
Dhoni completed his 200th dismissal as a wicketkeeper in the IPL, becoming the first-ever to achieve the feat. The former India captain achieved the feat in the 14th over, when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Ayush Badoni.
Badoni survived two dismissals before Jadeja finally did the work. The all-rounder bowled a quicker delivery as MSD collected the ball behind the stumps and dismantled the bails to complete a brilliant stumping.
After reaching his 200th dismissal as a keeper, Dhoni completed a fine catch in the 20th over to hand Matheesha Pathirana the wicket of LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and took his tally to 201.
