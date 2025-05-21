IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can MI and DC qualify for playoffs and what happens if rain plays spoilsport?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 63 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. With Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) having qualified for the playoffs, MI and DC are in a tussle to grab the last top four slot.

Mumbai are currently fourth in the points table, with 14 points from 12 matches. They lost four of their first five matches, but then recovered brilliantly to win six in a row. Their winning streak ended when down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets (DLS method) in a rain-hit match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi are in fifth position in the points table, with 13 points from 12 matches. They began IPL 2025 in sensational fashion, with four consecutive wins. However, DC have completely lost their way since then, and have only two wins in their last eight matches. Shockingly, they haven't won a match since April 22.

Ahead of the crucial Mumbai vs Delhi IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, we analyze the playoffs qualification scenarios for both teams.

Mumbai Indians (14 points; NRR: +1.156)

MI are fourth in the IPL 2025 points table, with 14 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +1.156. If Mumbai beat Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, they will confirm their place in the playoffs. In such a scenario, MI will move to 16 points. DC can then finish with a maximum of 15 points even if they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game.

In case Mumbai go down to Delhi on Wednesday, they will then need DC to lose their league match against Punjab on May 24 in Jaipur. MI themselves will then need to beat PBKS in their last league match of IPL 2025, which will also be played in Jaipur on May 26. In such a scenario, Delhi will finish with 15 points, while Mumbai will qualify for the playoffs, with 16 points to their name.

Delhi Capitals (13 points, NRR: +0.260)

Delhi are in fifth place in the IPL 2025 points table, with 13 points from 12 matches at a net run rate of +0.260. The best-case scenario for Axar Patel and co. would be to win both their remaining league matches and qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

If DC beat Mumbai on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium and follow it up with a win against PBKS in Jaipur, they will finish the league stage with 17 points. Delhi will thus be confirmed of a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. In such a scenario, Mumbai would not be able to surpass Delhi. They would end the league stage with 16 points even if they beat PBKS in their last league game.

If Delhi go down to Mumbai on Wednesday, they will be knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. In such a scenario, DC can finish with a maximum of 15 points even if they beat PBKS, while MI would be on 16 points even if they lose to PBKS.

In case Delhi beat Mumbai, but go down to Punjab, they will end the league stage with 15 points. DC will then need to hope that MI also go down to PBKS in their last league game of IPL 2025. In such a scenario, Mumbai will be stuck on 14 points, while Delhi will progress with 15 points to their name.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: What if the MI vs DC match is washed out?

Weather could hamper the Mumbai vs Delhi IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. As per AccuWeather, there is a high probability of rain and thunderstorms in the night. In case of a no result in the MI vs DC clash, both teams will get one point each. Mumbai would thus go into their last league match with 15 points to their name and Delhi with 14.

In the above scenario, whoever wins their last league match against PBKS will progress to the playoffs. If both win, MI will progress with 17 points, while DC will finish with 16. In case both teams lose to PBKS, Mumbai will progress with 15 points as DC would be stuck on 14. In case both games produce no result, MI would seal their top four spot since they would finish with one point more than DC.

Also, in case Delhi beat Punjab and the MI-PBKS match produces no result, Mumbai and Delhi would then be tied on 16 points each. Both teams would end with seven wins each in the league stage. MI would still have an advantage here due to their net run rate of +1.156 as opposed to DC's +0.260.

