IPL 2025 playoffs schedule announced, Ahmedabad to host grand final

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in Chandigarh and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2025 Playoffs and final. The news was confirmed by the league in a press release on Tuesday, May 20.
Mullanpur will host Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, and the Eliminator clash on Friday, May 30. Ahmedabad will host the second qualifier on Sunday, June 1, followed by the final on Tuesday, June 3. Earlier, Hyderabad and Kolkata were slated to host the Playoffs and the final this season.
"Hyderabad and Kolkata were initially supposed to host the last four games before the one week suspension of the tournament. The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters," the release read.
This will be the third time, after 2022 and 2023, that Ahmedabad will host an IPL final. The league also confirmed that an extra hour of play will be allocated for the remaining matches of the season, along the same lines as the playoffs.
"Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May," the release added.
RCB-SRH IPL 2025 clash moved from Bengaluru to Lucknow
In addition to the changes in the Playoffs and final venues, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Sunrisers Hyderabad clash, slated to be held in Bengaluru on Friday, May 23, has been moved to Lucknow.
The decision was taken following heavy rains in Bengaluru over the past few days, which also caused the abandonment of RCB's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17.
RCB will now play SRH and Lucknow Super Giants in two consecutive matches in Lucknow on Friday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 27, respectively. They have qualified for the Playoffs, along with Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
