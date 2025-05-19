IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: What MI, DC and LSG need to do to qualify for playoffs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in match number 59 of IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. This was the first match of the double-header. In the second clash of the day, Gujarat Titans (GT) clobbered Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ad

Following the DC vs GT clash, Gujarat (18 points) confirmed their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Along with GT, PBKS (17 points) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points) also confirmed a berth in the top four. With four teams having been knocked out of the playoffs race, three teams will now battle it out for the one remaining slot in the top four.

Apart from DC, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are also in contention for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Following Sunday's results, we analyze the playoff qualification scenarios for MI, DC and LSG.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai Indians (14 points; NRR: +1.156)

MI are best place to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs among the three franchises in contention. Their clash against DC on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium will be crucial. If they beat Delhi, they will move to 16 points, while DC can then only finish with a maximum of 15 points.

LSG can get to 16 points if they will all of their three remaining matches. But it is practically impossible for them to surpass MI's net run rate. Rishabh Pant and co. have an extremely poor run rate of -0.469. As such, Mumbai would go through to the IPL 2025 playoffs if they are tied on 16 points with LSG.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Mumbai lose to Delhi, then they will need DC to lose to PBKS. MI can then qualify by beating Punjab in their last league match. In such a scenario, Mumbai will finish with 16 points, while Delhi will end on 15 points. However, MI can still be eliminated from the playoffs if they lose both their remaining matches.

Delhi Capitals (13 points; NRR: +0.260)

DC are in fifth place in the IPL 2025 points table, with 13 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.260. Their 10-wicket loss to GT at home has made their qualification path for the IPL 2025 playoffs very tricky.

Ad

If Delhi beat both Mumbai and Punjab in their remaining matches, they will be confirmed of a place in the playoffs. In such a scenario, DC will end the league stage with 17 points, while MI will finish on 16 even if they go on to beat PBKS.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, if Delhi beat Mumbai, but lose to Punjab, they will then need Mumbai to lose to Punjab as well. In such a scenario, DC will be on 15 points and MI on 14. If LSG don't win all of their three remaining league games, Delhi will qualify for the playoffs. If LSG will all their three matches, they will finish on 16 points, above both MI and DC.

Lucknow Super Giants (10 points; NRR: -0.469)

LSG are in seventh place in the IPL 2025 points table. They have 10 points from 11 matches and a poor net run rate of -0.469. They can finish on 16 points if they will all their remaining three matches. MI is the other side that can also finish on 16 points if they win one of their remaining two matches. However, in such a scenario, MI will qualify owing to their superior net run rate (+1.156).

For LSG to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, they not only need to win their remaining three matches, but also need MI and DC to finish the league stage with less than 16 points. If MI lose both their matches, they will be stuck on 14 points and if DC win only one of their two games, they will end on 15 points. Expecting LSG to win three games in the row, though, seems impractical given their form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More