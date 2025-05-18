IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs GT match ft. Prasidh Krishna

With the IPL 2025 season back for a restart, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will be played on Sunday, May 18.

DC began the tournament well but seem to have lost their way in the last few games. They are now placed fifth on the table with six wins and 13 points from 11 matches. Delhi are in a tricky position and will have to win at least two out of their three games to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans (GT) have been among the best teams so far this season. With eight wins from 11 games and 16 points, they are in the top half of the table. A win here against DC will most likely ensure them of a spot in the playoffs. Gujarat are also in contention for a top-two finish should they continue playing the way they have till this point.

Ahead of this important tie for both teams, here is a look at three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between DC and GT.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is the second-highest wicket-taker for DC this season. He has bagged 12 wickets from 11 games at an average of 21.91 and an economy rate of just 6.74, proving to be effective.

The last time Delhi played Gujarat Titans this season, Kuldeep had returned with figures of 1/30 from four overs. With Delhi looking to bounce back, Kuldeep will have a key role to play with the ball.

Playing at home where the conditions are likely to favor spin, he will look to make the most. In the absence of Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep will have to step up against an in-form GT top order with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler all among the runs this season.

#2 Sai Kishore

GT spinner Sai Kishore is the third-highest wicket-taker for the team this season. He has been impressive with the ball, picking up 14 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 17.64 and an economy rate of 8.37.

He was among the wickets in their last match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) as well, returning with figures of 2/34 from four overs, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

When GT last played DC, Sai Kishore had just bowled one over but picked up a wicket. In spin-friendly conditions, he will be expected to carry his form from before the break and provide the team with crucial breakthroughs in the middle.

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna has had a breakthrough season with the ball in IPL 2025. He is the leading wicket-taker and the Purple Cap holder with 20 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 16.45 and an economy rate of 7.65.

When they last played DC earlier this season, Prasidh bowled a magnificent spell. He picked up four wickets from four overs, giving away 41 runs and dismissing Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam.

Gujarat, on the brink of qualification, will hope for Prasidh Krishna to maintain his form and rhythm as they resume their campaign against Delhi. The pacer will be eager to continue performing the way he has so far and be among the wickets again.

