IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs CSK match ft. Noor Ahmad

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off in their IPL 2025 fixture on Sunday, May 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to this contest.

GT played Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last match and faced a 33-run defeat. LSG put up a humongous total of 235/2 batting first. Gujarat fought hard and got close, but were not able to cross the line, as they ended with 202/9, falling short eventually. They have nine wins and 18 points from 13 matches and have qualified for the playoffs.

CSK's season has been a disastrous one, to say the least. Their previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended in a six-wicket defeat. They scored 187/8 batting first but it was not enough as RR chased the target down in just 17.1 overs. At the bottom of the table with just three wins and six points from 13 games, CSK were eliminated from the playoffs race way earlier.

For GT, this is a crucial game if they want to keep their hopes of finishing in the top two alive. As for CSK, they have pride to play for to end the season on a high.

That said, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between these two teams.

GT spinner Sai Kishore has been a key asset with the ball for his team this season, playing a major role in their success so far. He is their second-highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 13 matches at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 8.98.

In their previous match against LSG, Sai Kishore picked up the wicket of Aiden Markram but was expensive, returning with figures of 1/34 from his three overs. He will be keen to come up with a better performance in the game against CSK.

Sai Kishore has been consistent more often than not with the ball this season. Gujarat will need him to be at his best in a game where they need the two points to strengthen their chances of a top-two finish.

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna is the joint highest-wicket-taker of the tournament so far and is also the highest wicket-taker for his team. He has bagged 21 scalps from 13 games at an average of 19.66 and an economy rate of 8.09.

Prasidh had an off day in their previous outing against LSG, where he did not pick up a single wicket and gave away 44 runs from his four overs. However, he has been a consistent wicket-taker throughout the season, playing a massive role in GT's campaign.

As they face CSK, they will expect their lead pacer to get back among the wickets. Prasidh will be eager to bounce back and deliver in a crucial game and also get his rhythm back before the playoffs.

#1 Noor Ahmad

CSK wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad is the joint-highest wicket-taker with Prasidh Krishna so far this season. He is also the leading wicket-taker for CSK and among their bright spots in an otherwise poor campaign.

Noor has picked up 21 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 18.42 and an economy rate of 8.41. In their previous match against RR, Noor did not have the best of outings. He returned with figures of 1/42 from three overs, picking the wicket of Riyan Parag.

With Chennai looking to end their campaign on a positive note, they will need Noor at his absolute best as they take on GT, who have been among the top teams this season.

