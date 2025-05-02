IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs SRH match ft. Harshal Patel

Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fixture will be played on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets. Against the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and others, the bowlers will have to deliver. Gujarat have one of the best bowling line-ups this season with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, SRH have struggled this season after having played the final last year. They are in the bottom half of the table at the moment. However, they won their previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. SRH's bowlers will face a stern test against an in-form GT top order, with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler scoring consistently.

This is an important fixture for both teams at this stage of the tournament. That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between GT and SRH.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs SRH match

#3 Rashid Khan

India Cricket - Source: Getty

GT spinner Rashid Khan has not been at his very best this season with the ball. He has picked up just seven wickets from nine matches at an average of 43.14 and an economy rate of 8.88.

However, in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals, he seemed to have gotten back his rhythm. While all the other bowlers were taken for runs, Rashid was the most economical, bowling a superb spell of 1/24 from four overs, scalping the wicket of Nitish Rana.

Playing at home again in Ahmedabad, Rashid Khan will look to take confidence from his performance in the last match and better his display in this game against SRH.

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

SRH pacer Harshal Patel has been their best bowler so far this season. He has been a consistent wicket-taker in the IPL over the past few seasons. This year, he has bagged 13 wickets from eight matches at an average of 18.76 and an economy rate of 9.03.

In their previous game against CSK, he picked up four wickets, returning with figures of 4/28 from his four overs. He accounted for the wickets of Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, and Noor Ahmad.

Against a strong top order of GT, Harshal Patel will have a key role to play if they want to restrict the batters and try to win this game in order to stay alive in the race to make the playoffs.

#1 Prasidh Krishna

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna has been in brilliant form with the ball this season. He is their leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps from nine matches at an average of 16.05 and an economy rate of 7.80.

He was expensive in their previous game against RR, giving away 47 runs from four overs but picked up the prized wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi as well. However, he has been in top form and will back himself to come good against SRH.

Prasidh's role in the powerplay with the ball will be crucial against the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan among others. He will be keen to be among the wickets as he has been throughout the season so far.

