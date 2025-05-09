IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs RCB match ft. Krunal Pandya

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off in their IPL 2025 match on Friday, May 9. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will play host to this vital clash between the two teams.

Ad

LSG come into this game on the back of a 37-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Their last three matches have ended in defeats, and they will be desperate to return to winning ways. Moreover, they are in a must-win situation to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Meanwhile, RCB beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs in a thrilling game in their previous outing. They now have four wins in their last four games and will aim to extend their winning run. A victory in this match will confirm their spot in the playoffs as well.

Ad

Trending

The two teams are meeting for the first time this season but have played some close and exciting matches in the past. That said, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter between LSG and RCB.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs RCB match

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Veteran RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been impressive with the ball this season. But he has been off in a few games and has gone for runs, like in their previous game against CSK, where he had a poor outing and returned with figures of 0/55 from four overs.

Ad

However, he has been among the wickets as well, with 12 scalps from ten innings at an average of 28.25 and an economy rate of 8.92. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be keen to bounce back with a better display against LSG.

His role in the powerplay with the new ball against the likes of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh will be vital as the two batters have been scoring well for Lucknow this season.

#2 Digvesh Rathi

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Young LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi has been the go-to man for them with the ball this season. He is their joint second-highest wicket-taker so far with 12 scalps from 11 games at an average of 29.66 and an economy rate of 8.09.

Ad

Their previous game against Punjab Kings saw him bag two wickets, although he was expensive, finishing with figures of 2/46 from four overs. He picked up the big wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer.

With the RCB batters facing some issues against spin in the middle overs, Digvesh Rathi will have a key role to play. He will be expected to be among the wickets against a solid batting line-up.

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya has had his best season with the ball in his IPL career so far this year. He has been highly effective, picking up 14 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 21.42 and an economy rate of 8.57.

Ad

In the last match against CSK while defending at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, he bowled an important spell, giving away only 24 runs from his three overs and accounting for the wicket of Shaik Rasheed.

Krunal can open the bowling, bowl in the middle overs, and even at the death if need be, as he has done this season. He has played a massive role in keeping batters under control in the middle overs. Against LSG, his former franchise, Krunal will be keen to do well once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More