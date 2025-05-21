IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs DC match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are up against each other in their IPL 2025 match. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to play host to this fixture on Wednesday, May 21.
The two teams have played each other once earlier this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. MI batted first and posted a total of 205/5 on the board. The game did go close but not close enough as they eventually restricted DC to 193 all-out, winning the game by 12 rus in the end.
Ahead of this contest, Mumbai are placed fourth with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches whereas Delhi are just behind them, placed fifth, with six wins and 13 points from 12 games.
This is a crucial tie for both teams, who are fighting for the final spot in the playoffs, with three teams already having qualified. Delhi will want to avenge their loss from the previous game while a win here can all but seal the deal for Mumbai.
On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture between MI and DC.
#3 Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav is DC's second-highest wicket-taker this season so far. The wrist spinner has bagged 12 wickets from 11 innings at an average of 25 and an economy rate of 6.97.
However, he has been slightly off-color in the last few games and has not been able to scalp wickets. In their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT), he returned with figures of 0/37 from four overs. When Delhi last played MI earlier this season, Kuldeep picked up two wickets for just 23 runs from his four overs.
In a must-win game against Mumbai, Delhi will need their lead spinner to step up and get back among the wickets. Kuldeep will have to deliver against a strong Mumbai batting line-up, especially at the Wankhede.
#2 Jasprit Bumrah
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been key to MI's turnaround this season. While he missed a few games initially, he has returned and delivered for his franchise. Bumrah is their joint second-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps from eight matches at an average of 16.46 and an economy rate of 6.68.
He was impressive in their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT), returning with figures of 2/19 from four overs. Bumrah has been among the wickets and has also been economical, as expected from him.
In an important match against DC, Jasprit Bumrah taking wickets with the ball will be vital for Mumbai. He will be eager to perform in this crucial game at home.
#1 Trent Boult
MI pacer Trent Boult has been in tremendous form with the ball this season. He is their highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps from 12 games at an average of 19.88 and an economy rate of 8.49.
Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Boult was also exceptional in their last match against GT. The left-arm pacer returned with figures of 2/22 from his four overs. Boult has been consistently among the wickets for Mumbai.
He will have a key role to play with the new ball in the powerplay against an in-form KL Rahul who scored a century for DC in the last game opening the batting for them. Like Bumrah, Mumbai will need Boult also to fire with the ball and deliver a match-winning spell.
