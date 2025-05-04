IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs LSG match ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala in their upcoming IPL 2025 fixture. The game will be played on Sunday, May 4.

PBKS have six wins from 10 games and have 13 points so far. They are placed fifth on the table and will be keen to enter the top four with a win here. Their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) resulted in a solid four-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 54-run loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match. LSG have had a decent campaign so far with five wins and as many defeats, gathering 10 points. However, they will be under pressure having lost their last two games.

PBKS will look to build on the momentum from their previous win while Lucknow will be looking to return to winning ways. Ahead of a crucial clash for both sides, here are three players who can pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs LSG match

#3 Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Players Practice Before Game With Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

Mayank Yadav made a decent return to the IPL in the previous game against Mumbai Indians. The LSG pacer bagged two wickets while giving away 40 runs from four overs.

He picked the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya on his return. While he was expensive, having picked these wickets will give him confidence heading into the games ahead.

Playing at the Dharamsala, LSG will want Mayank Yadav to replicate and build on his display with the ball in the previous game. He will be instrumental in their pace attack against a strong PBKS batting line-up

#2 Arshdeep Singh

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is their joint-highest leading wicket-taker this season. He has nabbed 13 wickets from 10 games at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 8.50.

In their previous match against Chennai Super Kings, he was among the wickets again, dismissing Shaik Rasheed and Shivam Dube. He returned with figures of 2/25 from 3.2 overs.

Against an attacking LSG batting unit with the likes of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran at the top, Arshdeep will have a vital role to play in the powerplay for Punjab. Early wickets will be key and the left-arm pacer will have his task cut out.

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Yuzvendra Chahal had a spectacular game against CSK in the previous outing for PBKS. He bowled a magnificent spell of 4/32 from three overs and even picked up a crucial hat-trick, his second in the IPL.

Chahal, who had a slow start to the season, has been among the wickets consistently in the past few games. He now has 13 wickets from 10 games at an average of 21.07 and an economy rate of 9.44.

The leg-spinner is in top form coming into the game against LSG. Punjab will bank on him to continue picking wickets as they aim to continue from their win in the last game and strengthen their chances of making the playoffs.

