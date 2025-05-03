IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs CSK match ft. Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off once again in the IPL 2025 season. The match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3.

The last time these two sides met earlier this season, RCB registered a thumping 50-win at the Chepauk. Batting first, they posted a total of 196/7 before restricting CSK to just 146/8 in the end.

Moreover, the last time these two teams played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB had pulled off a thrilling victory which also helped them to qualify for the playoffs and eliminate CSK from the race.

Bengaluru have had a successful campaign so far this year. They have won seven out of their 10 matches and with 14 points, they are in the upper half of the table. Meanwhile, it has been a poor display from Chennai, who have managed to win just two out of their 10 matches and hold the wooden spoon apart from being the first team to be out of contention to make the playoffs this time.

On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter between RCB and CSK.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs CSK match

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed has had an impressive season with the ball this year. He has bagged 14 wickets from 10 games at an average of 22.57 and an economy rate of 8.85. Khaleel is their second-highest wicket-taker and among their few bright spots this season.

In the previous game against Punjab, Khaleel returned with figures of 2/28 from 3.4 overs and continued his fine form with the ball. Being a left-arm pacer, his role will be important in the powerplay as there is expected to be some bounce and movement off the surface early on.

He could trouble RCB's openers and picking up early wickets upfront will be key, which makes it important for him to deliver with the ball in this contest.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played a vital role for RCB with the ball, bringing all his experience into play. He is their third-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps from nine games at an average of 23.66 and an economy rate of 8.35.

Bhuvneshwar put up a match-winning performance in the previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC). He returned with figures of 3/33 from four overs, picking up the crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma.

The right-arm pacer has more often than not delivered in pressure situations this season, forming a solid bowling pair with Josh Hazlewood. His performances have been one of the important factors that have contributed to the team's success.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Josh Hazlewood has led RCB's bowling attack exceptionally well this season. The Aussie quick is their leading wicket-taker and has bagged 18 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 17.27 and an economy rate of 8.44.

Against Delhi Capitals in the last match, he picked up two wickets for 36 runs from his four overs, dismissing Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel. Hazlewood has been the go-to bowler for skipper Rajat Patidar whenever there has been the need for a wicket.

He has also delivered, taking the responsibility. Hazlewood has scalped wickets in all phases as well and has appeared as a complete bowler this season for Bengaluru, playing a massive role in their successful campaign.

