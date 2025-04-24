IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs RR match ft. Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, April 24. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will play host to this clash.

RCB and RR will be playing each other for the second time this season. They earlier met at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where Bengaluru registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory, with Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal all scoring heavily.

RR's bowlers will have to be wary of the Bengaluru batting line-up. However, they will back themselves as RCB's batters have struggled at home so far.

As far as Rajat Patidar and his side are concerned, the bowling unit has been exceptional. They did a commendable job in the previous game against Punjab Kings and were impressive against Rajasthan as well.

Bengaluru have five wins and three defeats from eight games. Rajasthan have won only two out of their eight matches and have suffered six defeats. This is a crucial game for both teams.

That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture in Bengaluru.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs RR match

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion has proven to be a massive and much-needed shot in the arm for RCB as far as their bowling is concerned. The veteran pacer has been impressive with the ball this season.

He has not only been brilliant in the powerplay but has also bowled well at the death, living up to his reputation. In the previous game against Punjab, although he did not pick up a wicket, he gave away just 26 runs from his four overs.

In seven games so far, Bhuvneshwar has picked up eight wickets at an average of 25.12 and economy rate of 7.73. Once again, he will have a vital role to play at the Chinnaswamy.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v's Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

RR wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is their leading wicket-taker so far in the tournament. He has bagged nine wickets from six matches at an average of 23 and an economy rate of 9.40.

In their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, he returned with figures of 2/31 from four overs, where he picked up the wickets of Aiden Markram and Rishabh Pant.

Hasaranga began his IPL career with RCB and played three seasons for them from 2021 to 2023. He picked up 35 wickets during this stint and will be aware of the conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which could be an added advantage.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood has been clinical with the ball for the team this season. Like Bhuvneshwar, he has also played a vital role in the bowling department, giving them a much-needed boost.

In their last home game in Bengaluru against Punjab Kings, he was magnificent despite their defeat. He returned with figures of 3/14 from three overs, picking up the wickets of Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and Josh Inglis.

Hazlewood has bagged 12 wickets from eight matches so far at an average of 20.16 and an economy rate of 8.39. As they aim for their first home win, the pacer will be expected to deliver once again.

