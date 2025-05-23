IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs SRH match ft. Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off in their IPL 2025 fixture at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The match was shifted out of Bengaluru due to extreme weather conditions and will now be played in Lucknow.

RCB's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out due to rain. In the game before that, they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a close margin of two runs in a thrilling contest at home. They have won their preceding four matches and will want to continue the momentum after the break.

On the other hand, SRH, who have not had a great season, beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in Lucknow in their last match. LSG scored 205/7 after batting first and Hyderabad then chased it down comfortably in just 18.2 overs to win the game.

The two teams are meeting for the first time this season. Ahead of the same, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between RCB and SRH.

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

SRH skipper Pat Cummins has had a decent season with the ball so far. He is their second-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps from 12 games at an average of 30.53 and an economy rate of 9.09.

In their last match against LSG though, Cummins did not scalp a single wicket and gave away 34 runs from his four overs. However, he can be effective in the powerplay, as seen in previous games.

Cummins will be expected to lead from the front and pick up early wickets in the powerplay against the likes of Virat Kohli and other RCB batters to push them on the backfoot early on in their innings. His role with the new ball will be vital for Hyderabad.

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya has had his best season with the ball in the IPL so far this year. He is their secong-highest wicket-taker this season and has bagged 14 wickets from 11 games at an average of 21.42 and an economy rate of 8.57.

Against CSK, Krunal bowled well, returning with figures of 1/24 from three overs under pressure. He has been extremely effective in the middle overs, keeping things economical and has also provided the team with crucial breakthroughs.

Moreover, Krunal spent the last three seasons from 2022 to 2024 with LSG and will be aware of the conditions at the Ekana Stadium, which could also play in his favor, having played and bowled there previously for a fair period of time.

#1 Harshal Patel

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

In a season of woes for SRH, Harshal Patel has been an impressive performer for them with the ball. He is their leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps from 11 innings at an average of 24.66 and an economy rate of 9.73.

However, Harshal Patel was expensive in their last game against LSG in Lucknow. He returned with figures of 1/49 from four overs. Having played their last game at the same venue, he will be aware of the conditions.

The pacer will be keen to improve his performance and deliver a match-winning spell against his former franchise RCB. He will have a vital role to play with the ball in all phases of the innings.

