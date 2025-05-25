IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs KKR match ft. Varun Chakaravarthy

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in their IPL 2025 clash on Sunday, May 25. The game will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The last time these two sides met earlier in the league, KKR beat SRH by a huge margin of 80 runs. Batting first, they posted a total of 200/6 from 20 overs and bowled Hyderabad out for just 120 runs in 16.4 overs to register a dominating victory.

SRH have five wins and seven defeats from 13 matches, gathering 11 points and are eighth on the table. Kolkata, on the other hand, have five wins and six defeats from 13 games, gathering 12 points, and are placed seventh on the table.

Both the teams have had disappointing campaigns and were knocked out of the playoffs race. As they face each other in their final game of the season, both sides will want to sign off with a win.

That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture between SRH and KKR.

#3 Harshit Rana

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

KKR pacer Harshit Rana is the third-highest wicket-taker for his team this season with 15 scalps from 12 matches at an average of 27.20 and an economy rate of 9.95.

Harshit returned with figures of 1/15 from three overs in their previous meeting against SRH this season, picking up the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. He was among the wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well, scalping two wickets for 43 runs from his four overs.

While he was slightly expensive, he will be eager to continue picking up wickets in the final game against SRH and put up a better performance with the ball. The pacer will be expected to do well against an explosive Hyderabad batting line-up in this clash.

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

SRH skipper Pat Cummins is their joint-highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 13 matches at an average of 26.56 and an economy rate of 8.91, leading from the first with the ball.

Cummins had taken a wicket when they last played KKR but was expensive, returning with figures of 1/44 from four overs. In their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he bowled a match-winning spell of 3/28 from four overs, accounting for the wickets of Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Cummins will want to repeat his performance from the last match against RCB in their game against KKR as well. He will have an important role to play with the ball in this match.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is their highest wicket-taker this season. He has bagged 17 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 19.35 and an economy rate of just 7.00.

In their previous meeting against SRH earlier this season, Varun Chakaravarthy was impressive, picking up 3/22 from four overs and accounted for the wickets of Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins and Simarjeet Singh.

Against CSK, the spinner bowled a brilliant spell again, returning with figures of 2/18 from four overs. He will be eager to continue delivering as he has with the ball in their final game of the season.

