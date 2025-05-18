IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs GT match ft. Shubman Gill

Delhi Capitals (DC) host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with the IPL 2025 season back in action. The two teams will face each other on Sunday, May 18.

The last time they met earlier this season was at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a high-scoring contest as DC had scored 203/8 as they batted first. However, Gujarat had chased it down comfortably in 19.2 overs, winning the game by seven wickets.

The two teams meet again in a crucial phase of the tournament. DC are placed fifth on the table with six wins and 13 points from 11 games, fighting to make it to the playoffs. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have had a stellar campaign. With eight wins and 16 points from 11 games, they are close to qualification and are in a position to finish in the top two as well.

Delhi will want to avenge their loss from the previous meeting while Gujarat will aim for a double against them.

As the two sides meet again, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between DC and GT.

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

DC wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is their leading run-getter with 381 runs from 10 innings at an average of 47.62 and a strike-rate of 142.16 with three half-centuries to his name this season.

The last time they played Gujarat earlier this season, Rahul looked good during his brief stay at the crease. He had scored a quickfire 28 off 14 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 200. However, he failed to build on the start and convert the same.

Coming back fresh from the break, the star batter will have to shoulder responsibility and lead the batting unit. In a pressure game for Delhi, they will bank on their senior batter to come good and score big against Gujarat at home.

#2 Jos Buttler

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

GT wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has played a massive role in their success so far this season. He is among the top run-getters overall and the third-highest run-getter for Gujarat with 500 runs from 11 innings at an average of 71.42 and a strike-rate of 163.93 with five half-centuries.

Buttler played a match-winning innings in their last meeting against DC, taking them home in a big run-chase with an unbeaten 97 off just 54 balls with 11 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 179.62.

As they play Delhi again in the season, Buttler will be expected to carry his brilliant form and repeat his heroics from their previous clash in Ahmedabad. He has been a key and consistent performer with the bat this season.

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

GT skipper Shubman Gill has not only led the team well but also led from the front with the bat this season. Gill is also among the top run-getters overall and is the second-highest run-scorer for Gujarat so far with 508 runs from 11 innings at an average of 50.80 and a strike-rate of 152.55 with five fifties to his name.

In their last match before the break against Mumbai Indians (MI), Gill had played a crucial knock in slightly tricky conditions. He scored 43 runs off 46 balls hitting three fours and a six as Gujarat eventually won the game by three wickets.

Against DC in a game of utmost importance in terms of qualification and a chance to finish in the top two, Gill will have to step up once again and lead from the front with the bat.

