IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs MI Eliminator match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in the Eliminator of the IPL 2025 season. The clash will be played on Friday, May 30, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Ad

GT, who were at the top of the table, faltered in their last two matches and with defeats, finished in the third position eventually. They managed to win nine out of their 14 games and get to 18 points with five defeats in the league stage.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, who had lost four out of their first five games at the start of the season, made a splendid turnaround to qualify for the playoffs. They finished fourth with eight wins and 16 points from their 14 matches.

Ad

Trending

The winner of the Eliminator will go through to the second qualifier, which is essentially the semi-final as well. For the loser of this game, their IPL 2025 campaign will come to an end.

That said, with the stakes high, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's Eliminator match between GT and MI.

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

GT skipper Shubman Gill will be among those expected to fire in this game. He will have the responsibility to lead from the front as captain and with the bat as well, which he has done successfuly so far this season.

Ad

Gill is the second highest run-getter for his team this term. The right-hander has notched up 649 runs from 14 innings at an average of 54.08 and a strike-rate of 156.38 with six half-centuries to his name. He has scores of 38 and 43 in the two meetings against MI this season.

The skipper had not fired in their last two games which they lost. With Jos Buttler missing as well, the responsibility will be even more on Gill's shoulders to play a big knock and get his team off to a flying start against a solid Mumbai bowling attack.

Ad

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI star Suryakumar Yadav has been in stellar form and has registered his best-ever IPL numbers with the bat as well. The right-hander comes into this game on the back of a brilliant half-century in their last match.

Ad

He had scored 57 runs off 39 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes at an average of 146.15 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Suryakumar Yadav is MI's leading run-getter this year.

The star batter has made 640 runs from 14 matches at an average of 71.11 and a strike-rate of 167.97 with five fifties in the tournament. Against a potent GT bowling line-up, he will be expected to carry his form with the bat.

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

GT opener Sai Sudharsan has had his best IPL season with the bat as well. The left-hander is the leading run-scorer among all batters. He has scored 679 runs from 14 innings at an average of 52.23 and a strike-rate of 155.37 with a hundred and five half-centuries.

Ad

Sudharsan was their only top performer in their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where the rest of the batting failed. He scored 41 off 28, hitting six fours at a strike-rate of 146.43.

With Buttler not available for the playoffs, as GT have been dependent largely on the top order, Sudharsan will also have to step up against MI in this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More