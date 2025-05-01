IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs SRH match ft. Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 clash on Friday, May 2. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After facing a big defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game, GT dropped down to the fourth position on the table. They now have six wins and three defeats from nine matches, gathering 12 points. Playing at home, they will be eager to return to winning ways and strengthen their chances of making the playoffs.

Meanwhile, SRH are in a do-or-die situation. They have just three wins from nine matches and are placed ninth with six points. Their previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) resulted in a five-wicket victory, which will give them confidence.

However, they will have to win all of their remaining games, including the upcoming clash against Gujarat, to have any chances of making it to the playoffs.

Ahead of a crucial game for both teams, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture between GT and SRH:

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs SRH match

#3 Travis Head

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

SRH opener Travis Head fell cheaply in the last match against CSK. He scored 19 runs off 16 balls at a strike-rate of 118.75. Although he looked in good touch, scoring four boundaries, Head could not convert the start.

Head started the season well but has not been consistent. He has scored 261 runs from nine innings at an average of 29 and a strike-rate of 159.14 with two half-centuries.

With SRH finding themselves in a must-win situation, it will be extremely crucial for Travis Head to regain his form and fire against a solid Gujarat bowling line-up, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore.

#2 Jos Buttler

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

GT wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler has once again been among the runs in the IPL. He is the second-highest run-getter for Gujarat this season with 406 runs from nine innings at an average of 81.20 and a strike-rate of 168.46.

Buttler has been consistent, scoring four half-centuries so far, including in their previous game against RR. He smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 26 balls where he struck three boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 192.31.

Buttler has played a key role for them in the top-order, which is also among the reasons for their success this season. As they look to bounce back from their previous defeat, Buttler will want to continue scoring impactful runs.

#1 Shubman Gill

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

GT skipper Shubman Gill has led from the front this season. Gill slammed 84 runs off 50 balls in the last match against RR with five boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 168. He was unfortunate to miss out on a hundred.

The right-hander has been a vital cog in the top order along with Buttler and Sai Sudharsan, forming the core of their batting unit. Gill has made 389 runs from nine innings at an average of 48.62 and a strike-rate of 156.22 with four half-centuries.

It will be important for the skipper to carry his form into the clash against SRH and replicate his performance with the bat from the previous game. Gill has an impressive record at this venue in the IPL.

