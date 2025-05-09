IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs RCB match ft. Virat Kohli

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in their upcoming IPL 2025 clash. The two sides face off on Friday, May 9.

LSG are under pressure coming into this game. They have lost their last three matches and find themselves in a difficult position with five wins and ten points from 11 games. All three of their remaining matches are now must-win. A loss in this clash could potentially end their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other hand, RCB are well placed at the moment. They have 16 points from 11 games with eight wins. Bengaluru are in fine form, having won all of their last four matches. A win here against Lucknow will take them to 18 points and seal their spot in the playoffs.

Therefore, it is a vital fixture for both sides as the race to make the playoffs is heating up. On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between LSG and RCB.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs RCB match

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran has been a bit off color in recent games. In their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he made only six runs off five balls with just one boundary.

Pooran is LSG's leading run-scorer with 410 runs from 11 innings at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 200.98 with four half-centuries. While he has been in good touch, he will have to pull himself back and deliver in a crucial game against RCB.

The left-hander is due for a big score, and there cannot be a better time for it as they fight to remain in contention for the playoffs.

Ayush Badoni is up among the runs for LSG. He is now their fourth-highest run-getter this season. Badoni has made 326 runs from ten innings at an average of 36.22 and a strike-rate of 150.23 with two half-centuries.

The young batter is in good touch coming into this game. In their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he impressed with the bat despite their defeat. Badoni put up a solid fight as they were chasing 237. He struck 74 runs of just 40 balls, hitting five boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 185.

While Lucknow's top order has failed in recent games, Ayush Badoni has stepped up in the middle order, scoring crucial runs at a healthy strike rate as well. The youngster will be expected to replicate his performance from the previous match in a must-win game here against RCB.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is among the leading run-scorers in the IPL this season and tops the batting charts for RCB. The veteran batter is in solid form, having amassed 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.

The right-hander has scored seven half-centuries as well, with all of them coming in a winning cause this season. Most of his fifties have also come playing away from home this season.

RCB have won all of their six away games so far, and Kohli has played a major role in these wins. In their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home, Kohli made 62 runs off 33 balls, striking at 187.88.

