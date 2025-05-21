IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs DC match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IPL 2025 game between the two teams will be played on Wednesday, May 21.

MI have won seven out of their 12 matches with five defeats and 14 points. They are placed fourth on the table. Mumbai lost their previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and will be eager to bounce back.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals faced a tough loss in their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT) by ten wickets. They are placed fifth on the table with six wins and five defeats from 12 games, with 13 points.

With three teams having qualified for the playoffs, MI and DC are in the fight for the fourth spot, making this game crucial as the winner will take a step closer to sealing their position in the top four.

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between the two teams.

MI opener Ryan Rickelton is the second-highest run-getter for their team so far. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has scored 336 runs from 12 games at an average of 30.54 and a strike-rate of 153.42 with three half-centuries.

He has scored two fifties in his last five matches. When they last played Delhi, Rickelton smashed a 25-ball 41, hitting five boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 164.

They will need the star overseas batter to fire at the top and get them off to a good start with the bat. It will be important for Rickelton to step up in this crucial game.

#2 KL Rahul

DC wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has been in great form with the bat in IPL 2025. He is their leading run-getter with 493 runs from 11 innings at an average of 61.62 and a strike-rate of 148.04 with a century and three fifties to his name.

In their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT), KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten century opening the batting, scoring 112 not out off 65 balls, hitting 14 boundaries and four maximums at a strike-rate of 172.31.

Although his century went in vain, he has continued his solid form. Delhi will want KL Rahul to replicate his performance from the previous game and score runs once again at the top against MI in what is also a must-win game for them to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav has also been in exceptional form with the bat in IPL 2025. He is their leading run-getter with 510 runs from 12 matches at an average of 63.75 and a strike-rate of 170.56 with three half-centuries so far.

Suryakumar Yadav looked in decent touch in their previous game against Gujarat. The right-hander scored 35 runs off 24 balls, hitting five boundaries at a strike-rate of 145.83.

When they last played DC earlier this season, he had smashed a 28-ball 40, including five boundaries and two sixes, striking at 142.85. MI will need their in-form batter to continue scoring the way he has this season when they face Delhi at home in an important fixture.

