IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs RCB match ft. Virat Kohli

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, April 7. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI have not had a great start to the season. They have just one win from four matches coming into this game. Their opening game resulted in a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They then lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) before beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they lost their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

On the other hand, RCB won their first two games against KKR and CSK. However, third match saw them lose their first game of the season against GT. They have had a good start to their campaign so far.

Both teams, coming on the back of defeats, will be keen to win this game. RCB and MI boast big names in their batting line-ups. That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between MI and RCB.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs RCB match

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has looked in good touch so far in IPL 2025. He began with a 16-ball 34 against KKR and then slammed a 32-ball 51 against CSK. In the game against GT, he managed to score just 12 runs.

He has maintained a decent average of 32.33 with a strike-rate of 161.66 this season. Against MI's spinners, Patidar will be expected to bring out his explosive hitting at the Wankhede.

As Bengaluru eye a return to winning ways, it will be vital for their skipper to lead from the front and fire with the bat in this contest.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI's senior batter Suryakumar Yadav has been batting well this season. From four matches, he has scored 171 runs at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 161.32 with a half-century to his name.

Despite MI's defeat in their previous game, Suryakumar Yadav stood out with a 43-ball 67 at a strike rate of 155.81 with nine fours and a six. With Mumbai struggling this season, Suryakumar Yadav has been a bright spot so far.

Against RCB, he will be expected to continue batting the same way if they are to challenge the visitors as they aim to set their campaign back on track. Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order will have a massive role to play in this game.

India-IPL T20 - Source: Getty

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli began with a brilliant unbeaten half-century in their first game against KKR. However, he has not quite clicked in their last two games. Kohli scored a 20-ball 31 against CSK and a six-ball seven against GT.

That said, Kohli has a decent record against MI in the IPL. Out of 33 matches against Mumbai, he has scored 855 runs at an average of 30.54 with five half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 92.

Overall at the Wankhede, Kohli has played 17 IPL matches and has scored 541 runs at an average of 45.08 and a strike-rate of 138.01. It is a venue where he loves batting and has had considerable success as well.

