IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs DC match ft. Abhishek Sharma

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Monday, May 5. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will play host to this fixture.

SRH lost their previous game against Gujarat Titans (GT) by 38 runs. They are placed ninth on the table with three wins and seven defeats from 10 games. Hyderabad are still in the hunt to make the playoffs but their chances of doing so are slim.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are also coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 14 runs in their last match. DC are in the race to make the playoffs, placed fifth on the table. They have 12 points with six wins and four defeats from 10 matches so far.

It is an important clash for both sides. SRH are fighting with the slighest chances while DC will want to bounce back and strengthen their position on the table.

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 encounter.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs DC match

DC opener Faf Du Plessis came good in the previous game against KKR, scoring his second fifty of the season. He made 62 runs off 45 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 137.78.

Faf Du Plessis has scored 165 runs from five games this season at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 134.14. While he missed many games in the middle due to fitness issues, his scoring runs in the previous game is a positive sign for Delhi. Moreover, his only other fifty this season had come in their previous meeting against Hyderabad earlier this season.

In a crucial game against SRH, they will bank on his experience and will expect him to carry forward his form from the last match. His firing at the top will be important for Delhi to get off to a solid start with the bat.

#2 KL Rahul

DC's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is their leading run-getter with 371 runs from nine innings at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 146.06 with three half-centuries to his name this season.

Rahul failed to get going in the previous match against KKR. He could make only seven runs from five balls and was run out after having scored a boundary at a strike-rate of 140.

Despite Rahul failing in the previous game, he is a vital cog in Delhi's batting line-up. Rahul's first game this season was against SRH, where he showed glimpses of his form, having scored 15 off just five balls.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma is the leading run-getter for SRH this season. The left-hander has scored 314 runs from 10 innings at an average of 31.40 and a strike-rate of 180.45 with a hundred and a half-century.

In their previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT), Abhishek struck a 41-ball 74, hitting four boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 180.49. Although his knock went in vain, it is a positive sign for Hyderabad as his being in form is vital for them.

Against DC, Abhishek Sharma will be eager to build on his performance from the previous clash and play another big knock. He will have the responsibility to get them off to a fiery start at the top.

