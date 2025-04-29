IPL 2025's star attraction captures light-hearted side of MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and other famous cricketers

IPL 2025 has added an innovative twist to its coverage with the introduction of a robo dog, which was named 'Champak' following a fan vote. The AI-powered quadruped is fitted with a camera, and has the ability to walk, run, jump and respond to a number of voice commands. The robot has been designed with the obvious aim to offer a different dynamic to the T20 event's coverage this season.
While fans seem to be enjoying the new addition to the IPL 2025 broadcast family, cricketers too have taken a liking to 'Champak'. Following its official introduction on Sunday, April 13 ahead of the double-header, a number of cricket stars have had heartwarming and fun interactions with the robo dog.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, also one of the most revered cricketers in the world, picked up 'Champak', placed the robo dog on a side, shared a cute fist bump with it and also made it ape a dog pose. Another clip of Dhoni turning the robo dog upside down also went viral on social media.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant is having a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign. Having been purchased at the mega auction for a whopping ₹27 crore, he has only managed 110 runs in nine innings at an average of 12.22 and a strike rate of 98.21.
Pant, though, briefly put behind his on-field woes and spent some fun moments with 'Champak' after match between LSG and Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Former India captain-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar may be 75. But his energy and vibe is still more like that of a 25-year-old. Hence, it was least surprising when the 'Little Master' took some time out to play with IPL's new family member ahead of a match. Gavaskar had a lot of fun. The video below is proof.
Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel is known as someone with a great sense of humor. The all-rounder was absolutely amazed by the talented 'Champak' and even tried interacting with the robo dog in Gujarati. DC shared a hilarious video of Axar's friendly exchange with 'Champak' on their official X handle.
MI skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya approved the fan-selected name for IPL 2025's robo dog. In a video shared on Mumbai's official X handle, he commented:
"Aisa hi naam accha lagta hai." (This is a good name).
RCB are on top of the IPL 2025 points table
Speaking of the on-field battle, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on top of the points table after 47 league matches. They have 14 points from 10 matches. Another win should see them through to the playoffs.
MI are in second place, with 12 points from 10 games. The five-time champions had another poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign, but have now won five matches in a row. Mumbai are followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), who have 12 points from nine games. DC currently complete the top four, with 12 points from nine matches.
