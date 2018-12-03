IPL 2019: 3 low-cost players who could become absolute steals at the auction

The IPL auction is scheduled to be held in December, and the teams have started their preparations for the next season by announcing the list of players released and those retained. A few of the big names to be released are Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Jaydev Unadkat.

Most of these players are likely to attract huge bids at the auction, and some of the new players like Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas could have a good time as well.

Ambati Raydu and Kane Williamson (centre) were probably the biggest steals in IPL 2018

Last season, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad made the best possible decisions when they decided to sign Ambati Rayudu and Kane Williamson respectively. Both of these batsmen were bought for a lesser price than they deserved and outperformed everyone else.

Here are three players who can become steals at this year's auction, just like Rayudu and Williamson were in 2018:

#3 Fawad Ahmed

Not a lot of people know about Fawad Ahmed, the Australian leg spinner. A T20 specialist, Ahmed has been in the domestic circuit for eight years and made his first major appearance for the Melbourne Renegades in the 2013 Big Bash League.

He has had a great year in 2018, and was even slated to get a chance in the recently concluded T20I series against India which Adam Zampa's excellent performance denied.

Ahmed's mystery element and price at the auction can lure some bids for him, but it is likely that most teams will fail to see the immense wicket-taking ability he has. The 36-year-old has picked up 29 T20 wickets in 18 matches this year with an exceptional economy rate of 6.21 and an unbelievable average of 14.79.

Relatively unknown in the subcontinent, Ahmed can be an alternative to a pricey leg spinner like Zampa or Rashid.

