IPL Auction 2019: How many overseas players can each team pick?

CSK released only 3 players

The IPL 2019 auction is just a month away and teams are busy figuring out their prospective buys for the season. Just yesterday, each team sent in a list of players they want to release and retain ahead of the auction.

Over 50 players were released from each team, including big names like Yuvraj Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, and Brendon McCullum, to name a few.

With the auction coming up next month, each team has a certain number of spots available in their team and only a certain number of foreigners they can bid for in the auction.

In this article, we take a look at how many overseas players each team can pick ahead of the auction.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

The defending champions were the least active on the transfer deadline day, releasing just 3 players, including 1 foreigner in the form of Mark Wood.

However, with David Willey already in the side, CSK are not allowed to bid on any more foreigners.

Available slots: 2 Indian, 0 Overseas.

Here is the squad so far: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif KM, N Jagadeesan, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, David Willey, Mitchell Santner.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Warner will be back

Last year's runners-up, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, released a few big players, namely Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, and Wriddhiman Saha.

Shikhar Dhawan too left the squad and joined the Delhi Daredevils and in return, they received Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abhishek Sharma.

They will be allowed to go for 2 foreigners in the upcoming auction.

Available slots: 5; Indian 3, Overseas 2

Squad: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan

