IPL Auction 2019: KXIP release Yuvraj Singh, 10 others

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 5.24K // 15 Nov 2018, 19:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh had a dismal IPL 2018

Kings XI Punjab have decided to release Yuvraj Singh, along with Aaron Finch and Axar Patel, ahead of the 2019 IPL auctions.

The veteran batsman, who last played for India in 2017, was released after a poor season with the bat, managing just 65 runs in eight games at an average of 10.83.

Along with him, Axar Patel, who was the only retained player for the Punjab side ahead of the auctions last year, has also been let go off. The all-rounder managed to take just three wickets from nine games.

Swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle, who was bought in the last round of auctions, led the list of retained players, along with KL Rahul.

The other players, who have been released, include Ben Dwarshuis, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Manoj Tiwary, Manzoor Dar, Akshdeep Nath and Mayank Dagar were also released by the franchise.

A transfer of Marcus Stoinis, for RCB's Mandeep Singh, was also done by the two franchises recently.

RETAINED: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin

RELEASED: Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor Dar

TRADED: Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh

More to follow...