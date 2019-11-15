IPL Auction 2020: List of players released and retained by Chennai Super Kings after the trade window

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 18:01 IST SHARE

Mohit Sharma has been released by Chennai Super Kings

The three-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings have declared the list of the players that they have released from their squad. The MS Dhoni-led outfit has done away with 5 of its squad members from IPL 2019.

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful franchises in IPL history and in the previous season, they had reached the final only to fall short by 1 run in the grand finale.

CSK released a list of five players who were released by the franchise ahead of the IPL auction. Mohit Sharma, who was repurchased in the 2019 Auction, did not impress much in the previous season. Since CSK have a bunch of fast bowlers, they have released Mohit from the team.

England's left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, David Willey missed the entire season in 2019 due to an injury. CSK have freed an overseas spot by releasing Willey.

Delhi's young talent, Dhruv Shorey had just a single match for CSK in IPL 2019, where he scored 5 runs. With a bunch of experienced players in the squad, CSK felt Shorey would have a better future outside the franchise.

Sam Billings had been a part of CSK since 2018 and it was revealed yesterday that the franchise had ended its association with the English wicket-keeper ahead of IPL 2020.

Unlike the other players present on the list, Chaitanya Bishnoi never got a chance to play for CSK. He kept warming the bench in IPL 2019 and now, he finds himself out of the squad.

Players released by CSK

Mohit Sharma, David Willey Dhruv Shorey, Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi

Players retained by CSK

MS Dhoni (C & WK), KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lungi Ngidi, Suresh Raina, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson.

Purse for auction: INR 14.6 Cr