IPL Auctions 2017: 5 players with a surprising base price

The auction will take place in Bangalore on 20th February.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 15:27 IST

The IPL auction is upon us, and is that time of the year when all the team owners and coaches are pondering upon which player would best suit their side. The auction has seen some surprising buys over the years, with some players going for an unusually high price, while some others going unsold.

Last year, we saw Pawan Negi bag 8.5 crores in the auction while New Zealand’s Martin Guptill went unsold.

With 351 players being named in the auction this year, there were a few surprises thrown at us when their base prices were revealed. While it might be too high for a few players, there are a few others who deserve a higher base price.

In this article, we take a look at 5 cricketers with surprising base prices in the IPL auction.

Note: All the base prices are mentioned in Indian Rupees.

#5 Nathan Lyon – 150 Lakhs

Despite being Australia’s best spinner currently, Nathan Lyon’s base price in the auction is a little too high as he has very little experience in the T20 format internationally when compared to the other spinners in the auction list.

He has played only one T20 international for the Australian cricket team, and in fact, has played only 13 ODIs for them, when compared to the 63 Tests he has featured in.

He did feature in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Sixers outfit and achieved reasonable success with them and in other domestic tournaments with an average of 19.48 in 33 matches.

Despite this, the fact that he has played only one international T20 match, along with the fact that he has not found too much success in India, a base price of 1.5 crores for the 29-year-old might be a little too much to ask for.