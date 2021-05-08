IPL: CSK's 3 potential captaincy candidates when MS Dhoni calls time on his IPL career  

Should MS Dhoni call time on his decorated IPL career, CSK will have a challenging task in picking a worthy successor for their talismanic skipper.

Ahead of every IPL season, questions invariably pop up regarding Dhoni's potential retirement from the competition. And yet he remains an integral element of Chennai's unit. However, with him turning 40 by the next IPL, there's every reason to believe he might hang up his boots for good this time around.

With the future of IPL 2021 still looking uncertain in the wake of COVID-19, there will be immense focus on Dhoni. How much is left in his tank as CSK make a push for their fourth title? Will he return in 2022?

As the debates and doubts continue to do the rounds, we take a look at some of the potential captaincy options for CSK.

1. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has played with CSK since the start of the IPL. In the two years CSK remained suspended from the competition - 2016 and 2017 - Raina took up the captain's role for the Gujarat Lions. His experience with CSK and as captain of Gujarat Lions makes him the frontrunner to take over the reins from Dhoni.

Raina has the numbers to show he would be a worthy captain. With 5491 runs from 200 matches, at an average of 33.07 and a strike rate of 136.89, his name pops up first when we speak of Dhoni's successors.

In addition, Raina brings with him a fair bit of Dhoni-like qualities - finishing the innings, striking the ball crisply and a mature temperament to hang in and soak up pressure.

2. Ravindra Jadeja

The IPLT20 official website labels Ravindra Jadeja as Dhoni's "go-to man" for a reason. Be it dishing out some breezy knocks at the end of the innings, or providing crucial breakthroughs when needed, Jadeja has always been a potent weapon for CSK.

Jadeja has immense experience in the IPL. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals, the now defunct Kochi Tuskers and Gujarat Lions, before joining the CSK ranks. Over the years, he has accumulated 2290 runs from 191 matches at a strike rate of 128.07, and has picked up 120 wickets at an economy rate of 7.62.

His staggering 37-run smacking of Harshal Patel in the final over of the CSK innings against RCB on 25 April adds to his case for the captaincy.

3. Faf du Plessis

At 36, Faf du Plessis might raise a few eyebrows if chosen for the skipper's role in CSK. But the South African's batting prowess and his athleticism on the field, not to mention his experience leading his national team, makes him a strong contender for the post.

Faf du Plessis racked up 320 runs in this edition of the IPL, which included four fifties. Overall, he has amassed 2622 runs in the IPL from 91 matches. He averages 34.96 and strikes at a healthy rate of 131.03. It shouldn't come as a surprise if CSK decide to go with an international skipper for the first time in their franchise history.