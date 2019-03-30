×
IPL History: All-time XI of Chennai Super Kings

Sushil Sali
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
138   //    30 Mar 2019, 13:10 IST

The MS Dhoni-led side has witnessed some great players over the years
The MS Dhoni-led side has witnessed some great players over the years

The season 12 of the Indian Premier League is underway and we have already witnessed some close games and last over finishes. The Chennai Super Kings have begun from where they left last season, winning 2 in 2 of their opening games. The Chennai side has been one of the most successful sides in the history of the tournament, winning a record 3 IPL titles and 2 Champions League titles.

The MS Dhoni-led side has witnessed some great players over the years and we will look at the players (in the batting order) who make it to the combined XI of this prodigious team.

Openers: Mike Hussey and Matthew Hayden

Hayden was the Orange Cap holder in the 2nd edition of the IPL
Hayden was the Orange Cap holder in the 2nd edition of the IPL

As far as the openers were concerned, it was a tough choice as quite a few good players such as Brendon Mccullum and Murali Vijay have played for them CSK. But the first two names that strike you are Mike Hussey and Mathew Hayden.

The two Australians were exceptional for the men in yellow in the years they represented the Chennai side. Both were world-class T20 players and knew how to pace their innings superbly.

Mike Hussey, in particular, had a huge impact in the batting department. In the 63 innings he has played for the CSK, he has scored Oa whopping 2213 runs at an average close to 41. Mr.Cricket had the best score of 116* and was even the Orange Cap holder in the sixth edition of the IPL where he amassed a total of 733 runs.

On the other hand, Matthew Hayden had a similar influence on CSK. Hayden was part of the CSK since its inception and was part of the side for the first 3 seasons. Hayden scored a total of 1117 in just 34 innings at an average of 34.90. Hayden was even the Orange Cap holder in the 2nd edition of the IPL where he scored a total of 572 runs in South Africa. 

IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Sushil Sali
ANALYST
"Easy reading is damn hard writing." Cricket aficionado - Statistics freak | Indian football | Athletics
