IPL has made cricket a job-oriented game: Chandu Borde

Chandu Borde believes IPL money has safeguarded the future of many cricketers.

In a live chat on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, he explained how the IPL has changed the face of Indian cricket.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of IPL

Former Indian national selector Chandu Borde has explained how the Indian Premier League (IPL) has changed the face of Indian cricket.

The 85-year-old believes that the IPL has not only provided youngsters with a grand stage to prove their worth but has also transformed cricket into a job-oriented game.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Chandu Borde spoke about the evolution of Indian cricket and how the game has become a lucrative vocation in the last few decades.

IPL has changed the face of Indian cricket: Chandu Borde

Chandu Borde feels the IPL has been a fantastic platform for upcoming players

When asked if the IPL, a tournament that started 13 years ago, has brought about a change in Indian cricket, Chandu Borde replied:

"Yes, it has. IPL has brought in a lot of youngsters in the game. Also, it has become a sort of job-oriented cricket now. You can have a nice job also. You can have a lot of money in this game, and you can make your life quite safe for the future."

Comparing the status of IPL players with those who only played international cricket in the distant past, he said:

"In the past, it was very difficult because a lot of cricketers could not come to the game. (Thoughts like) 'What is going to happen in the future?' (stopped them.) I mean on INR 250 per Test match, how long are you going to live. Now, it is totally different."

Chandu Borde also highlighted the significant improvement of players' earning potential at the different levels of the sport, saying:

"Even Ranji Trophy cricketers are getting good money now. U-19 and even ladies' cricketers are getting very good money. Money is playing a big part in the game."