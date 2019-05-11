IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in the Finals

Both MI and CSK will be looking forward to winning their 4th IPL trophy in the 2019 IPL final.

Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 IPL finals. This will be the fourth time that these two teams play against each other in the finals. It is also the most number of times that two teams have faced each other in the finals of the tournament.

The first time these two teams met was in 2010 where CSK defeated MI to lift their first IPL trophy. They again met in the finals of the 2013 and 2015 IPL, and it was MI who emerged victorious on both the occasions. The team winning the 2019 IPL finals will be the first team in the history of the tournament to win four trophies.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of IPL finals featuring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Batting performances

202/5 by MI in 2015 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams in the finals.

125/9 by CSK in 2013 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams in the finals.

123 runs scored by Kieron Pollard of MI is the most number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams in the finals.

68 scored by Lendl Simmons of MI in 2015 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams in the finals.

6 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams in the finals.

40 sixes have been hit in matches between these two teams in the finals.

8 sixes hit by Kieron Pollard is the most number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams in the finals.

12 fours hit by Kieron Pollard is the most number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two teams in the finals.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo of CSK is the most number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams in the finals.

4/42 by Dwayne Bravo in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams in the finals.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by MS Dhoni of CSK is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams in the finals.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Suresh Raina is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams in the finals.