IPL Match Stats: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Jaipur will host the 25th match of IPL 2019, between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. In the past five matches that have been played between these two teams at this ground, RR lead CSK 3-2 head-to-head.

Both the teams have a longest winning streak of two matches each. The last two matches played at this ground between these two teams were won by RR. Moreover, RR have won all the three matches batting second.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from the RR vs CSK rivalry in this stadium.

Batting performances

196/3 scored by CSK in IPL 2011 is the highest team total in RR vs CSK matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

109 all out by CSK in IPL 2008 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

146 runs scored by Suresh Raina of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

95* by Jos Buttler of RR in IPL 2018 is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

6 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

2 half-centuries scored by Murali Vijay of CSK is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

36 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

9 sixes by Shane Watson (7 playing for RR and 2 playing for CSK) is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

19 fours by Suresh Raina is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Sohail Tanvir of RR is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

6/14 by Sohail Tanvir of RR in IPL 2008 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only case of a player taking a five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni of CSK is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Suresh Raina of CSK is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

