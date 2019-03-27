IPL News: Ashwin was well within his rights to do what he did, says Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

What's the story

Rahul Dravid opened up about the Mankad-saga that took place in the Vivo IPL 2019. In a recent interview with the Times of India (TOI), the former Indian Cricketer expressed his thoughts over the Mankading incident.

In case you missed it

During the recently-concluded IPL game between the Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, the KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin tried to effect a dismissal by the Mankad method. The Tamil Nadu-born took his run up and suddenly came back to hit the bails of the non-striker's end. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, who was the non-striker, wasn't inside the line and was given out. There was an exchange of verbal volleys between the two but eventually, Buttler had to depart. This raised the eyebrows of many fans and pundits all over the world and almost every expert has opined on this topic.

The heart of the matter

In the meantime, the former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid also had his take over this highly-discussed matter.

It's within the laws of the game and that's pretty clear. So I don't have a problem with someone deciding to do it. Ashwin was well within his rights to do what he did,

He further explained that although whatever Ashwin did was legally correct, Dravid would have, however, liked Ashwin to warn the batsman before. He further added.

I think some of the reactions were overblown. Questioning Ashwin's character because he did that is totally wrong. He has every right to his view. You might not agree with it, but it was well within his rights to do it and that does not make him a bad person. As I said, I would rather he had warned first, but if he chose not to do it, then that's his interpretation and you can't have an issue with that. It is not about being a gentleman or a non-gentleman. This is not a judgement on his character, but his reading of the law. He has not cheated anybody, nor is he a bad person because he did that,

What's next?

Ravi Ashwin's team is all set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. The team will like to continue its winning streak and strengthen the chances of qualifying to the playoffs

