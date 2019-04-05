×
IPL News: Dwayne Bravo ruled out for 2 weeks due to injury

Shreyas
ANALYST
News
771   //    05 Apr 2019, 20:04 IST

DJ Bravo's injury will be something which will affect CSK. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
DJ Bravo's injury will be something which will affect CSK. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

What's the story?

CSK talisman Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out for the next two weeks of IPL 2019 due to a Grade 1 hamstring tear. The all-rounder has been a key part of CSK's matches and his death bowling will be dearly missed by the side.

In case you didn't know...

CSK were training to face the Kings XI Punjab on April 6th at 4:00 pm for a home game when batting coach Mike Hussey came out with the news. CSK are in the 3rd place on the IPL Points Table with 3 wins from 4 games and have looked clinical against their opponents. The Yellow Army come off a loss to rivals Mumbai Indians.

The heart of the matter

CSK have already been plagued with injuries after losing fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and all-rounder David Willey. Losing Bravo will mean that CSK will be seriously understaffed in the pace bowling department. They are not expected to sign a replacement for Bravo since he is expected to return before the tournament ends.

However, they will be forced to change their plans and losing Bravo means that Kedar Jadhav will be forced to bowl a couple of overs. Losing Bravo will also make them lose their batting depth and their top order batsmen will miss the finishing skills of Bravo. He was also a key fielder for CSK and it'll be hard to find a replacement.

Kiwi all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn is expected to replace Bravo in the team giving the team some pace bowling options while Harbhajan is expected to come in place of Shardul Thakur or Mohit Sharma.

What's next?

CSK will take on Punjab before playing KKR at home and the Super Kings will look to capitalize on their winning momentum and try to cope up without Bravo.

