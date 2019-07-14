IPL News: KKR set to make big changes in management as they part ways with Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis

What's the story?

Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to make changes in their management as the two-time IPL champions have removed Jacques Kallis and Simon Katich from their positions. Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis served as the head coach for the franchise, while Simon Katic was his assistant.

In case you didn't know...

Jacques Kallis has been associated with the franchise for nine years, a relationship which started as a player in 2011. The South African was appointed as the head coach after the 2015 season of the IPL.

The heart of the matter

Under Jacques Kallis, KKR managed to qualify for the playoffs in three out of four seasons. The two-time champions missed out on playoffs in 2019, which might have forced KKR to look for other options.

Simon Katich, who served as assistant of Kallis will also leave his job. The Australian has done well with the CPL team Trinbago Knight Riders, as he helped the franchise in winning two league titles in 2017 and 2018.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore claimed that Jacques Kallis will always be an integral part of the franchise. Mysore revealed that they are looking for various possibilities to work together with Kallis.

"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Riders brand as a global brand."

The South African all-rounder released a statement to thank everyone who supported him at the franchise. Kallis said that he had a fantastic nine years with the club but now he would be looking to explore other opportunities.

"After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it's time to explore new opportunities. I would like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories."

What's next?

KKR would certainly assess the options as they would try to find a replacement for Jacques Kallis ahead of the 2020 season.