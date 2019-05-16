IPL News: MS Dhoni will be back playing for us next season, says CEO of CSK

MS Dhoni - Image Courtesy (BCCI?IPLT20.com)

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings CEO, Kasi Viswanthan feels really confident that Dhoni will be back in yellow for the next season. He also revealed how Chennai remains the most consistent team in IPL history.

In case you didn't know...

Mumbai Indians were crowned the champions by beating the CSK in the finals by one run. Chennai missed the opportunity to become the most successful team in IPL history. During the post-match presentation, when asked whether Dhoni will be back in the next season, he replied, "Hopefully, yes." This statement had raised many questions about CSK captain's possibility of retirement.

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive interview to The New Indian Express, the CEO of the Chennai Super Kings stated that MS Dhoni was most likely to return for the next season to play for the franchise.

"We are confident he will come back. In the last two years, there were talks that he is not batting well, but statistically, he has had two great years. He had a stellar last season, and this time he did even better. And knowing him, he would do that for India in the World Cup too. He will definitely come back."

When asked how Chennai has been the most consistent team in tournament history, he stated that the team broke the season into 2 halves. They would maximize the home advantage by winning a minimum of five games, which would increase the chance to qualify for the playoffs.

What's next?

MS Dhoni is set to play the World Cup, and is going to be a key member of the Indian team. It could be the last World Cup for the former captain. When it comes to the IPL, he might be back in yellow in the next season, but it's a long way to go and we have to wait and see how things pan out.