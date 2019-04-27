IPL News: Stephen Fleming gives update on MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's health

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST News 862 // 27 Apr 2019, 17:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Fleming on Dhoni and Jadeja's health

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming has provided a major update on MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's health status. The duo missed the game against Mumbai Indians at home on Friday due to fever.

In case you didn't know...

CSK made three changes to their playing XI for the home fixture against Mumbai with Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey and Mitchell Santner coming in for Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

After stand-in skipper Suresh Raina opted to bowl first, the visitors posted 4/155 in 20 overs; courtesy a half-century from the 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma (67 off 48 balls). Chennai never looked good chasing the target of 156 on a slow pitch and were bundled out for just 109 runs in 17.4 overs, thereby losing at home for the first time this season.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Fleming, who was disappointed with his side's performance in the absence of star players against Mumbai Indians provided a major update on Dhoni and Jadeja's health on Saturday. Fleming revealed, "They (Dhoni and Jadeja) both are pretty sick, both unwell, virus and bacteria. A lot of teams are struggling at the moment through that."

Earlier, Dhoni missed the away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a back spasm, which his side lost by six wicket. The former Kiwi skipper further added:

We're looking forward to the four-day break. It's probably come one day a bit too late. But we've got a four-day break now. I think Mumbai benefitted from that (five-day break). We are going to look to do the same now.

What's next?

With ample rest during the four-day break, Dhoni and Jadeja are expected to make the XI for the Men in Yellow's next game. CSK will face Delhi Capitals at home on Wednesday (May 1) before travelling Mohali for their final league fixture of this season to be played against Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab side on May 5th (Sunday).