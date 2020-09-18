IPL Stats: DC in the UAE

The Delhi Capitals (DC) open their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on 20th September 2020. This will be the first time that both teams play against each other in the UAE. The Delhi Capitals have a win percentage of 40% in the UAE, having won 2 of the 5 matches played here.

Their wins came against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders and were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC has played one match in Abu Dhabi and two matches each in Dubai and Sharjah.

Here are some of the key stats from their previous contests in the UAE.

DC IPL stats

2 half-centuries scored by JP Duminy is the most number of half-centuries scored by a DC player in the UAE.

2 catches taken each by Quinton de Kock, Ross Taylor, Murali Vijay, and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is the most number of catches taken by a DC player in the UAE.

3/32 by Jaydev Unadkat against Chennai Super Kings is the best bowling performance by a DC player in the UAE.

4 half-centuries have been scored by DC players in the UAE.

6 wickets taken by Jaydev Unadkat is the most number of wickets taken by a DC player in the UAE.

8 sixes hit by JP Duminy is the most number of sixes hit by a DC player in the UAE.

18 sixes have been hit by DC players in the UAE.

67* runs scored by JP Duminy against Royal Challengers Bangalore is the highest individual score by a DC player in the UAE.

84 all out against Chennai Super Kings is the lowest team total by DC in the UAE.

173 runs scored by JP Duminy is the most number of runs scored by a DC player in the UAE.

180/4 against Sunrisers Hyderabad is the highest team total by DC in the UAE.